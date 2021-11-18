Mariana Goldfarb reveals charges for lack of jealousy of Cauã Reymond | celebrities



Rio – Through the stories, Mariana Goldfarb vented with her followers this Wednesday (17) about the charges for not feeling jealous of her husband, Cauã Reymond with Alinne Moraes. The ex-couple forms the romantic pair in the global soap opera ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’.

“People are charging me on the street, they stop me and say, ‘You’re not jealous, are you? How can you put up with this? Your husband making out with other people in the soap opera.’ Guys, I’m being charged for not being jealous. That’s right. is very strange,” he said.

The model commented on the strangeness of people for her fans of the success of the plot. “I just went online and there’s a page saying: ‘Mariana Goldfarb puts Cauã and Alinne Moraes in bed’. It’s normal, if you’re in a relationship with someone, to want that person to develop, be successful, that people like her work. I’m not going to play down the relationship, or get jealous or anything like that that won’t add up. It’s the work of two people.”

Mariana also praised the cast of the plot. “There’s another thing, I really admire the work of everyone who is making this soap opera. So, what I want is more for it to be successful and for everyone to watch it”, he concluded.