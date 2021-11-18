Mariana Goldfarb vents after “charges” for lack of jealousy of Cauã Reymond in the soap opera: “Very strange”; watch!

The new nine o’clock soap opera, Um Lugar ao Sol, brings Cauã Reymond and Alinne Moraes, who live a romantic couple years after having a relationship in real life, reunite. But what about the actor’s wife in this story? This Wednesday (17), Mariana Goldfarb vented when talking about the “charges” she has received for being jealous of her husband. What do you mean, guys?!

In a series of videos on Instagram, Mariana said that she has been approached on the streets because of this situation. “People are charging me in the street, they stop me and say: ‘You’re not jealous, are you? How do you handle it? Your husband making out with other people in the soap opera’. Guys, I’m feeling charged for not being jealous. This is very strange. It’s very strange”, started the model.

Mariana was also surprised by people shocked by her rooting for the success of the soap opera. “I just got on the internet and there’s a page, an article in a newspaper saying: ‘Mariana Goldfarb puts Cauã and Alinne Moraes in bed’… Do you know what should be news? I don’t even count. It’s normal, if you’re in a relationship with someone, you want that person to develop, to be successful, for people to enjoy their work”, he explained.

Goldfarb made it clear that this would not change her marriage to her husband. “I’m not going to be taking the relationship down, or feeling jealous or anything like that that won’t add to anything. It won’t add anything! It’s the work of two people. What does it change? I’m full of work, study, project, I have my life, my things, academy, my aspirations”, she countered.

Finally, the model said that she is rooting for the success of the telenovela not only because of Cauã’s work, but also because she likes the performance of the entire cast of the series. “Another thing, I really admire the work of everyone who is doing this soap opera. So what I want is more for it to be successful and for everyone to watch it”, concluded. Zero worries and a calm mind!

Watch the video below: