Marília Mendonça: ‘If there were signs, everything could be different,’ says daughter of a pilot

The Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig) responded to the accusations brought by the daughter of airline pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, who was transporting the aircraft in which the singer Marília Mendonça was. According to representatives from Vitória Medeiros, who filed a lawsuit against the company, the lack of signage on Cemig’s energy towers near the Caratinga airport, in Minas Gerais, is the main cause of the tragic accident.

Through a statement, Cemig – which even reported that the plane collided with a power cable moments before falling in the vicinity of a stream – pointed out that the distribution line hit by the aircraft was outside the protection zone of the airport.





“Signaling through orange spheres is required for towers in specific situations, including being within an aerodrome protection zone, which is not the case for the tower that had its cable hit”, says the statement released by Cemig to the press.

Lawyers representing the pilot’s daughter, however, still support the thesis that the inadequate signage on Cemig’s high voltage cables caused the accident. The lawsuit against the company is upheld, they guarantee.

“About the process, I only have one thing to say, for now: if there were signs, everything could be different. And this will be important now to be able to protect the lives of other people in the event of an emergency,” said Vitória Medeiros, daughter of the pilot, in a video posted on Instagram Stories.





To GLOBO, lawyer Sérgio Alonso, representative of the pilot’s daughter and a specialist in aeronautical law, declared that Vitória seeks to defend her father’s honor:

— He was an experienced pilot, with 30 years of experience — emphasizes Alonso. — Cemig says that the tower was 1 km away from the airport’s protection zone, which is 4 km. However, as they created a hazard by placing that structure, they have a responsibility.

The plane crash, on November 5th, resulted in the death of the singer Marília Mendonça, the pilot of the aircraft and the other three people on board. The other victims of the accident were producer Henrique Ribeiro, the artist’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, as well as co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana.