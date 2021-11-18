Marília Mendonça: Maiara and Maraisa cancel concert in Caratinga, and explain why

A little more than a week after the tragic death of Marília Mendonça, dealing with the early farewell is a delicate matter for friends and fans of the singer, who was just 26 years old. The duo Maiara and Maraisa, for example, have shown extreme strength to return to the stage and take on some shows that would be performed by our eternal queen of suffering. However, the mission of performing again in the city of Caratinga, in Minas Gerais, was too much for the two sisters.

On that fateful November 5th, Marília Mendonça would play a show for Minas Gerais fans at Parque de Exposições João da Costa Mafra. The crash of the aircraft with the singer, her uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, producer Henrique Bonfim, and pilots Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior and Tarciso Pessoa Viana happened four kilometers away from Caratinga airport. Because of this, Maiara and Maraisa do not feel comfortable to perform in the city and in the same place where their friend would sing.

Through their assistance this Wednesday (17), the two singers canceled the concert scheduled in the city for next Sunday, November 21, claiming they are not emotionally well yet for this professional commitment. “The show was proposed for them to do, but that won’t happen at the moment. They are studying a later date, but not yet defined”, added the team in the statement that was released by local broadcaster Super Canal TV. The other shows by Maiara and Maraisa this weekend are still confirmed.

Earlier in the week, Maraisa made an outburst on social media about the decision to take over Marília Mendonça’s concert schedule. “When the office was deciding on who would do the shows on Lila’s schedule, I made myself available to do them all, as long as God gives me strength! I’ll meet everyone I can because I can’t imagine anyone doing this other than me and my sister.”, he explained.

“For me it’s really hard to force a smile in front of all this, to take pictures, to show myself on stage, because actually I’ll never be. But God, little by little, gives understanding and showing that we could not stop. For her. For us!”, added. Since then, the presentations have been full of emotion, with the duo recalling the great successes of Marília Mendonça. The Festival das Employers project, which would be carried out by the three in the main capitals of the country, still has no decision on what will be done.