Marina says that Day articulated escape from the countryside and screwed Val

In the room at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, Marina Ferrari told Aline Mineiro that she saw that Dayane Mello planned the escape from the ninth farm without thinking that her friend Valentina Francavilla would run the risk of leaving the game.

That farm there was all manipulated. She practically put Val and took her” , said the digital influencer.

Marina also pointed out that she saw inconsistency in Dayane when she approached Gui Araujo, Dynho Alves and MC Gui – and that she had disagreements with pedestrians at the beginning of “A Fazenda 2021”.

She managed to reconnect with people who only criticized and never played with her.

The digital influencer highlighted that she saw Valentina Francavilla’s trip to the farm as dirty, as the person interacts in a clean way with the participants.

Another, Val always defended the boys, played with the boys, only had a disagreement with Bil and then apologized. It’s something she never apologized to anyone. Val was wrong, but apologizes and goes after. Spoke, hurt someone and goes after it.

Finally, Marina Ferrari reassured Aline Mineiro saying that she sees Solange Gomes as likely to be eliminated from the spotlight due to inconsistencies in the game.

Nothing happens by chance. I’m feeling that Sol leaves because of other inconsistencies in the game. If she came back, she’d come back finding herself again. Maybe it’s not her time yet. Let her go bewitching the boys so we can see how far she goes.

