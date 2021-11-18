Marlia Mendona: pilot’s daughter says she’s going to sue Cemig – Gerais

‘If it had this signage, everything could be different,’ says Vitria about the Cemig tower hit by the plane carrying Marlia Mendona (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) Vitria Medeiros, 19, the eldest daughter of pilot Geraldo Medeiros Jnior – who piloted the plane that crashed in Piedade de Caratinga, in Vale do Rio Doce, killing five people, including singer Marlia Mendona – said she would sue the Company Energy of Minas Gerais (Cemig). The statement was made this Wednesday (11/17) through Instagram.

On Instagram, Vitria attributes the disaster of Cemig’s lack of signage to the presence of distribution lines. “If there were this signage, everything could be different and this will be important mainly to protect the lives of other people in case there is an emergency”, posted the young woman.

protection zone

Through a note, Cemig argued that the signaling by means of spheres in the orange color is required for towers in specific situations, including being within an aerodrome protection zone, which is not the case for the tower hit by the plane that was transporting the singer.

“We reiterate that Cemig rigorously follows the Brazilian Technical Norms and the regulations in force in all its projects”, says the text.

See the full note

“Cemig clarifies that the Distribution Line hit by the aircraft with the prefix PT-ONJ, in yesterday’s tragic accident, is outside the protection zone of the Caratinga Aerodrome, pursuant to a specific Ordinance of the Air Space Control Department (DECEA), of the Brazilian Aeronautics Command (as shown in the image already released by Cemig).

We reiterate that Cemig strictly follows the Brazilian Technical Standards and the regulations in force in all of its projects.

Signaling by means of spheres in orange color is required for towers in specific situations, including being inside an aerodrome protection zone, which is not the case for the tower that had its cable hit.

Investigations by the competent authorities will clarify the causes of the accident. The Company once again regrets this tragic accident and sympathizes with the victims’ relatives and friends.”