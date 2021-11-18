Marlia Mendona’s Heritage Inventory will open in up to 60 days – Famous

Marlia Mendona (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Marlia Mendona



died in an air accident on November 5th, and left a child,



Lo



, one year and 11 months old, the result of his relationship with the singer



Murilo Huff



.



Little by little, the family from the sertaneja is solving bureaucratic issues related to Marlia’s inheritance. Child custody should be shared between the maternal grandmother,



Ruth Dias



,



and the father. And, according to the newspaper



Extra



, within 60 days, a process for the inventory of the inheritance must be opened.

According to information from the lawyer



Marilene Novelli Siragni



, from the PNTS Advogados office, it is unlikely that the Queen of Sofrencia left a will because she was too young.

Murilo Huff, Ruth Dias and Lo (photo: Disclosure)

“At her age, it’s not common for a will to be made, as a person doesn’t expect to die. But, if there is a will, she can have 50% of what she had for whoever wanted. It is mandatory that 50% of everything a person has. In the absence of a will, the son inherits 100%”, said the lawyer.

As Lo is still small, despite being the owner of the entire inheritance, the administration of the money will not be done by him for the next few years and there are two alternatives in this case: the father, Murilo, will be the legal representative and will be responsible for taking care of all the assets or else obligations can be divided between father and grandmother, Ruth.

Alexandre Ricco, from Menezes & Ricco Advogados, pointed out that the administration of assets does not necessarily mean unrestricted access to the inheritance.

“There may be a clause in the process imposed by the magistrate or the Public Prosecutor, who monitors cases involving minors to safeguard their interests. Considering that the needs of such a young child have a limitation, seasonal accountability may be required for the representatives of the heir or even the submission of requests for judicial authorization for the sale of assets,” he said.