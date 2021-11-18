Marriage and birth records in Brazil fall in 2020, says IBGE | Economy

The number of registrations of marriages and births in Brazil fell in 2020, compared to 2019, according to a study released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), this Thursday (18th).

Civil marriage records dropped 26.1%, the biggest drop in IBGE’s historical series. In 2020, 757,179 marriages were registered, against 1,024,676 in the previous year. Since 2015, the number of marriages has been declining, but social isolation measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic have furthered the decline.

The index fell in all regions, with more intensity in the Northeast (27.8%), Midwest (27.7%) and Southeast (27.3%). Check the chart below:

The IBGE survey shows that the number of birth records too it fell between 2019 and 2020. The drop was 4.7%, after a 3% reduction in 2019. There were 2,728,273 birth records in 2020.

There was a decrease in all regions, being higher than the national average in the North (-6.8%) and Northeast (-5.3%), and equal to or less in the Midwest (-4.7%), in the Southeast (-4.3%), and in the South (-3.1%). Amapá was the state with the biggest drop (-14.1%), followed by Roraima (-12.5%), Acre (-10.0%) and Amazonas (-7.4%).

“We had already been seeing a trend in the fall in birth rates. In 2016, the year of the Zika virus epidemic, there was a higher drop, above 5%. But in 2019, when there was no such important demographic event, we also had a reduction in births. In 2020, however, it is noteworthy that the pandemic may have aggravated the postponement of registrations, due to the difficulty of traveling to the registry offices. So, it could be that a part of the 133,000 fewer birth registrations has just been postponed”, explains IBGE’s Civil Registry Statistics manager, Klivia Brayner.

Increasingly, women are putting off motherhood, according to the study. In 2000, records of births whose mothers were under 30 years old were 76.1% of the total. In 2020, it dropped to 62.1%. On the other hand, birth records whose mothers are between 30 and 39 years old, in 2000 were 22.0% and reached 34.2% in 2020.