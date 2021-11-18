Meet the $500 Million Owner Dog who sleeps in Madonna’s once bedroom | World

Gunther VI, a German shepherd dog, is going to sell the mansion he lives in, in the Miami region, in the United States. The property was once owned by the singer Madonna.
The animal is the descendant of another dog, Gunther IV, who inherited a multi-million dollar fortune from his owner, Countess Karlotta Liebenstein, when she died in 1993.
Gunther with a tennis ball at the mansion where he lives in Florida — Photo: Karlotta Liebenstein/AP
Liebenstein left his money in a trust – a type of money fund that must be used for the benefit of a third party (in this case, the German Shepherd).
One of the bug’s properties is the Florida mansion, which has eight bedrooms, overlooking Biscayene Bay.
Gunther’s owners bought Madonna’s property about 20 years ago, for $7.5 million, and have now put it on the market for more than four times the price, in nominal terms: $31.5 million.
The dog has a chef all to himself. Eventually, the animal eats caviar. He travels on private planes and receives training every day.
Gunther, the millionaire dog, in the mansion where he lives in Florida — Photo: Lynne Sladky/AP
“He lives in Madonna’s old master bedroom,” said realtor Ruthie Assouline.
“[O cachorro] literally sleeps looking at a magnificent view from a custom-made Italian bed in the former bedroom of the world’s biggest pop star,” he repeated.
German shepherd Gunther in Madonna’s former bedroom — Photo: Lynne Sladky/AP
One of the main responsible for the dog Gunther is Carla Riccitelli. According to her, the trust currently has approximately US$ 500 million in assets. The group responsible for the animal has already bought a men’s soccer team and a women’s swimming team (Gunther was going to play on the soccer field).
