Méliuz (CASH3) bets on personnel and feels a slowdown

On November 5th, the Meliuz (CASH3) completed one year of its IPO. Since the initial public offering of shares (IPO, its acronym in English), the shares have risen more than 170%, but those who think they were just bed of roses are wrong — the storm of recent months is explained in practice.

Since the historic high, in July, Méliuz shares have fallen 70%, showing that the challenges going forward are great. Méliuz’s third quarter result, released last Tuesday night (16), confirms this fact, with some numbers slowing down.

Between July and September of this year, the company clearly invested its efforts in investments that, in the future, can support the company’s expansion objectives. As a result, personnel costs, for example, soared.

The case of Méliuz is a long-term plan, for which traditional metrics valuation are not the most suitable for measuring growth.

Even so, the top line The company, which remains solid, puts a flea behind the ear of the market, which seeks to understand the ways to maintain and deliver projections.

Méliuz shares since the IPO

Consolidated quarter chart

(IN MILLIONS) 3Q21 3Q20 VARIATION NET REVENUE BRL 58.72 BRL 25.64 129% OPERATIONAL EXPENSES BRL 69.52 BRL 20.83 233% RAW SCORE (BRL 10.80) BRL 4.80 – PROFIT PREJUDICE) (BRL 2.95) BRL 4.73 –

What to expect from Méliuz’s actions?

Around 2:30 pm this Wednesday, Méliuz’s shares traded with a high of 3.09%, at R$ 3.67. The company is worth R$2.95 billion at B3.

In 2021, the performance of the company’s shares is positive by 40%, in the wake of the excitement about the IPO.

But, like most companies that went public in the last year, the last few months have not been pleasant. In the three trading sessions that preceded the release of Méliuz’s results, the shares fell by almost 10%.

What to expect going forward?

The multiples are still high and shouldn’t cool down anytime soon. The company trades at a price/earnings of 275 times, based on the result of the last 12 months.

There are seven analysts who follow the company, according to data compiled by Refinitive, available on the platform of TradeMap. Four indicate the purchase of shares at this level, while three suggest the maintenance of the shares.

The most optimistic of them sees the Méliuz’s shares worth BRL 15, upside of more than 320% over the current level.

Economic situation harms Méliuz’s business

Méliuz’s net revenue soared 129% compared to the same quarter last year, reaching R$ 58.72 million, with the Brazilian operation corresponding to 86% of that amount.

Compared to the immediately previous quarter, however, there was a slowdown. Between April and June of this year, net revenue was R$ 52.5 million, representing an increase of 11.86%.

It is noteworthy that this aspect is independent of the company’s strategy to invest in technology and increase the employee base. The company’s revenue suffers from the pressured macroeconomic scenario.

In the last 12 months, official Brazilian inflation is already above double digits, reducing the population’s purchasing power. This also makes monetary policy less flexible, with an increase in interest rates, which is a disincentive to consumption.

The company’s revenue is still more than 80% linked to the cashback, which in fact only materializes in purchases.

Even so, Méliuz achieved the highest result in history in sales volume (GMV, its acronym in English). The amount was R$1.1 billion, up 27% in the quarter and 74% in 12 months.

Investment in personnel harms short term

In the third quarter of this year, operating expenses totaled R$ 69.52 million, an increase of 233% in one year and 11% in the quarterly comparison.

In the company’s justification, this increase is in the personnel expenses account (an increase of R$ 6 million), which is in line with the strategy of focusing on organic growth, aiming at improvements and novelties that should appear in the next quarters.

It is good to say that, in any and every technology company itself – as Méliuz is called -, in the first years of operation, or of investment growth, there is a mismatch between the generation of income and the increase in personnel.

Developers are usually hired and run projects for months until, at some point, they start generating revenue. In a hot technology market, these professionals often weigh in with gold.

The big inflection point is the execution of this process. If it does not occur in accordance with management’s expectations, the pipeline should be revised. The step back often weighs on stock multiples, which often trade at exorbitant prices.

Open accounts slow down; signs of competition?

Méliuz ended the third quarter with 20.8 million accounts opened, an increase of 10% in the quarterly comparison.

Between the second quarter of this year and the subsequent one, the opening of accounts per business day dropped from 39 thousand to 30 thousand. The company’s explanation was that the focus is on the development of the new Méliuz card, which should be launched in January 2022.

With the new project, which took the top priority in the middle of the quarter, Méliuz expects the number of accounts opened per business day to return or exceed the average presented in the first half of this year. The company, however, has not said when it expects that to happen.

The number of active users, those who carried out at least one transaction linked to Méliuz in the quarter, grew even less. The 8% increase over the previous quarter brought the number to 8.8 million.

This equates to 45.6% of total account numbers, down from 46.8% in the second quarter, but an improvement from 31% in the same period last year.

The metric is important from the perspective of customer retention and monetization of the base, as the competition base to the door.

players indirect companies have increasingly invested in remuneration via cashback, the flagship of the Meliuz. Lojas Americanas (LAME4), for example, has increased investments in the Ame platform. Inter (BIDI4), in turn, also offers cashback for those who buy within its app.