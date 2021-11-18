Méliuz’s share finds room to recover part of the losses after a sharp drop in the month

In the last 30 days, the actions of the Meliuz (CASH3) fell 28% and, last Tuesday (16), the company released its balance sheet for the third quarter of this year, which was marked by a consolidated loss of R$2.9 million.

On Wednesday (17), the company’s shares found room to recover part of the losses, with an increase of 4.49%, at R$ 3.72, the highest daily increase on the Ibovespa.

For XP Investimentos, which recommends the purchase of Méliuz, the shares have a potential increase of 124%, at R$ 8.

The brokerage says that the performance of revenues in the local market was already anticipated by operating data previously released and the sequential increase in costs was already expected in the third quarter, due to the investment in the Méliuz team and platform.

In addition to the loss, the company added BRL 58.7 million in net revenue, an increase of 129% compared to the same period last year. However, what also rose were operating expenses, mainly in the personnel line, which contributed to a negative EBITDA of R$9.3 million.

XP stated that the pressure on ebitda has already been priced with the company’s shares falling 28% in the last 30 days, while the Ibovespa had a 9% drop.

Genial Investimentos claims that the increase in Méliuz’s operating expenses, bringing a net loss in the quarter, is justifiable as the operation is growing.

In 2022, according to XP, the company will introduce a more robust ecosystem, including a new application, with more products and a greater possibility of cross-sell.