Men sentenced to life in prison prove their innocence after 60 years in prison

Khalil Islam died in 2009, aged 74, 21 of whom spent in jail. Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, was incarcerated between 1966 and 1985. Sentenced to life in prison and granted parole, the two always struggled to prove to justice she was wrong. Nearly six decades after the murder of black rights activist Al Hajj Malik Al-Shabazz — better known as Malcolm X — Islam and Aziz will be acquitted of the crime and have their names cleared.

“These men did not have the right to the justice they deserved,” he told the newspaper The New York Times Cyrus Vance, Manhattan DA. He said he will give an interview today after “the overturning of unjustified convictions.” Malcolm X was gunned down on February 21, 1965, as he prepared to address the Audubon Ballroom in New York.

Vance explained that a 22-month investigation, conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney and Aziz’s and Islam’s lawyers, found the trial was marred by errors and omissions. She discovered that the FBI (US Federal Police) and the New York Police Department withheld evidence that would lead to their acquittals.

contacted by mail, the law firm representing Aziz sent a statement attributed to him. “The events that brought us to Court today should never have taken place. They were, and are, the result of a process that has been corrupted at its core,” said the old man. “While I don’t need this court or prosecutors or a piece of paper to tell me I’m innocent, I’m happy that my family, my friends and the lawyers who have supported me all these years see that the truth has been officially acknowledged. .”

Aziz defined himself as an 83-year-old man who was victimized by the criminal justice system. “I don’t know how many more years I have to be creative. However, I hope that the same system responsible for this parody of justice will take responsibility for the immeasurable damage it has caused me.”

Also in a note issued to the report, David B. Shanies, Aziz’s lawyer, said that the Court’s decision represents an important milestone and long-awaited by Muhammad Aziz and the memory of Khalil Islam. “These innocent men experienced the agony of decades in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. They were deprived of their freedom in the prime of their lives and branded as the murderers of a civil rights leader,” he commented.

Also according to Shanies, the families of Muhammad and Khalil endured decades of pain and suffering. “The tragic and unjust events of the past can never be erased, but to absolve these men is a fair and well-deserved statement of their true character,” admitted the defender. For her part, fellow lawyer Deborah François said the pair’s convictions were the product of serious misconduct by the authorities and a heavy criminal justice system against people of color.

Agence France-Presse reported that the review of the case came after a documentary about the murder and a new biography of the activist. Both did not identify the killers or reveal whether there was a possible police or government conspiracy to silence him.

From criminal youth to redemption

Malcolm Little, later renamed the Islamic name Al Hajj Malik Al-Shabazz and known as Malcolm X (D), was one of the main symbols of the struggle for civil rights in the United States and the end of racial prejudice, alongside Martin Luther King Jr (C). Spokesperson for the Nation of Islam group, Malcolm X was born on May 19, 1925 in Omaha (Nebraska), the son of a Baptist speaker and a reporter. After his father’s death and his mother’s illness, he went into foster homes and was involved in various crimes. In 1946, he was sentenced to ten years in prison for theft and home invasion. It was in prison that he joined the Nation of Islam and adopted the name Malcolm X. After serving his sentence, he began advocating the empowerment of blacks and the separation of white and colored Americans. He also publicly criticized King for his emphasis on nonviolence. On February 21, 1965, after accusing the group themselves of wanting to kill him, Malcolm X was shot dead in the chest.