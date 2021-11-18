Mercedes points out a lack of clarity in the rules and says: “The diplomacy is over”

Toto Wolff shouted against the FIA: “Diplomacy is over” (Photo: Sebastian Kawka/Mercedes)

The weekend of the São Paulo GP and the days following the victory of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Interlagos definitely showed that the seven-time world champions in Formula 1 will go to war against the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) . Toto Wolff was not critical of what he called a lack of clarity in the rules after Hamilton was excluded from qualifying for the sprint race because of a millimeter discrepancy in the DRS trigger and later because Max Verstappen was not punished for playing Lewis for off track at Descida do Lago in dispute for the lead in lap 48 of last Sunday’s race (14).

As for Hamilton’s disqualification punishment from the qualifying session of the sprint race and the loss of all positions after earning the right to start at the front, Toto Wolff understands that the sanction was harsh and defended the legality of the W12.

Toto Wolff shouted against the FIA: “Diplomacy is over” (Photo: Steve Etherington/Mercedes)

“The car is totally cool and we are happy to take it anywhere. You can question whether I was okay in qualifying, and I say yes, but we failed the test because the wing fin broke. we saw that they [Red Bull] have a patch today so that’s fine. You can see how fast the tide turns. Our package was the best of the weekend. They can be faster in Qatar. May the best win,” he grumbled.

Then, the Austrian leader tried to vent his anger at not punishing Verstappen.

“Lewis was very smart to avoid contact. It’s great to see these two drivers fighting, but not giving the penalty of 5s… Right? I would like to see Max’s onboard actually. It’s spectacular, Lewis crossing him to avoid the collision was even better. The team has always been closed, but these decisions brought us even closer together. It’s what Lewis suffered all his life and we suffer now as a team. We will fight against this and we will not be victims”, he said.

In the end, after what he classified as so many “slaps in the face” taken within hours, Wolff warns: the time has come to react.

“I don’t want to complain here, because that’s not how I see the sport. I think we just got a lot of slaps in the face this weekend with decisions that could have shifted both ways, for or against us. When decisions always go against you, this is something that makes me angry, and I will defend my team, my pilots, in whatever comes”, Toto shouted in an interview with the British channel Sky Sports.

“I’ve always been very diplomatic in the way I say things. But diplomacy ended today”, fired the Mercedes boss.

All angles of the controversial dispute between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Brazil (Video: Formula 1)

A sample of the end of this so-called diplomacy can be understood as Mercedes’ request to the FIA ​​stewards, after the release of images from the onboard camera of Red Bull’s #33 car, to review the incident that occurred in the dispute between Hamilton and Verstappen at the GP from Sao Paulo. Brackley’s team somehow tries to punish the Dutchman. The meeting will be via videoconference and is scheduled for 11:00 am (GMT-3) this Thursday.

Finally, Wolff made it clear that he is not against big wheel-to-wheel disputes, on the contrary, but the manager complained about what he considers lack of clarity in the regulations in incidents like the ones on Sunday at Interlagos.

“Whatever the rules, if the rules say it’s allowed, which I would love to, it’s all right. I am not discussing the principle of being tough in disputes. Tough contests are fantastic and should be allowed. But not when it became clear that you cannot take someone off the track”, he concluded.

