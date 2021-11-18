Mileide comments on plane crashes with artists

Last night, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), while the roceiros disputed the farmer’s test, the pedestrians talked at headquarters about air accidents, when Mileide Mihaile spoke specifically about accidents with musicians.

The subject started when MC Gui told that a friend of his, a jet pilot, died in a plane crash and Bil said he saw the report of the accident at the time. The funkeiro, then, told that he met the friend in question months before in Maranhão, when he went to do a show, and was offered a ride. The singer wanted to go to São Paulo, but the pilot was going to Goiânia. Gui Araujo questioned whether it was a “little plane” that would go from Maranhão to Goiânia, but MC Gui said it was a jet.

“Because the guys in Goiânia are crazy. The crazy ones carry their little planes everywhere”, commented Gui Araujo. “The guys go from farm to farm, land in the woods, on land, on the soccer field,” he continued.

MC Gui reinforced that the aircraft he was talking about was a jet. That’s when Mileide discussed air accidents with artists and cited the death of countryman Gabriel Diniz.

The guys who travel a lot, these people who travel a lot doing shows, they adapt to a routine so frantic and so dangerous, that they think everything is normal. That was the case of Gabriel Diniz. Every ‘telecoteco’ they want to get in and get home early. He knows? And it can’t be that way. And the artist who is used to being on the road, taking a flight, they think it’s all banal and normal. That’s why they end up losing their lives. Mileide Mihaile

Pedestrians were not informed of the death of singer Marília Mendonça, who died at age 26 in a plane crash earlier this month.

In the sequence, MC Gui said that he had already had a problem during a jet flight. According to the singer, as it took off, the jet’s left wing locked onto a “grid, like a football pitch.” According to the funkeiro, even with the damaged wing, the pilot continued with the flight.

“He had to turn off the plane, I got him my father, my DJ. […] Just as he went around the curve for us to go up, he locked the jet’s wing on the rail. See who’s crazier, the pilot or us. By the time we got down, we had to keep pulling the rail. He said: ‘Two pull the grid and we push the jet.’ We were pushing the jet to remove the wing that was locked in the grid”, he reported.

In the one he took off, he went there, hit the brakes, he got out. He looked like that, the tip of the wing tore, you know? Like, here’s the tip of the wing, the stuff ripped in half, like this. The pilot looked and said to the guy on the track like this: ‘Hey boss, is there an insulating tape there?’ The guy: ‘There isn’t’. He looked, a bunch of strands sticking out like that. A few strands even from the inside of the wing, from the plane’s wires. Only it was a King Air, you know. Then the guy looked like this, the pilot: ‘Let’s go, we can go’. MC GUI

Pedestrians were impressed to hear the report from their fellow inmate.

“I was,” Dayane said.

“God forbid,” commented Mileide.

“I, co-pilot, enjoying the flight, I looked to the side and the pilot was like: [olhando pra trás]. The pilot was like this all the time [olhando pra trás]”, continued the funkeiro, adding that the jet is one of the “safer in the world”.

It’s the safest plane in the world, the King Air. It’s a turbo prop jet, but it’s considered the safest plane in the world, because if the engine breaks down, it glides. It keeps gliding. MC GUI

