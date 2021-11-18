Millions of cannibal crabs make annual trek to the sea – News

More than 50 million red crabs, cannibals, began their famous unrestrained hike towards the ocean. The mesmerizing natural phenomenon is recorded annually on Christmas Island, Western Australia, when crustaceans leave the forest towards the sea to reproduce.

The event is considered one of the largest animal migrations on the planet and requires certain preparations, such as the creation of bridges and routes to ensure their safety. Houses, roads, sights: crustaceans — of the species natal gecarcoidea — go above and beyond to complete the mission of perpetuating their own species.

Tourists and administrators of the natural park based on the island admire the animals’ wanderings.

Australia’s nature parks administration has published a video that shows the complexity and scale of this bizarre nature event.

Dr. Tanya Detto, one of the island’s park coordinators, told the Daily Mail tabloid that this is the largest migration of its kind recorded at the site since 2005.

“It was great to see them funneling away from traffic and getting there [no oceano] safely,” she said, noting that the routes change a little every year, which is an extra challenge for researchers, who are trying to make the crustaceans safe.

It all starts with the first rain of the rainy season at the end of the year, between October and November. The precipitation initiates the preparations of the males, who start to march and meet the females in the middle of the path, which starts the reproduction process.

Spawning — influenced by the phase of the moon, biologists say — usually takes place in late November. Each female excretes about 100,000 eggs in the ocean during the approximately six nights of migration.

A month or so later, the hatchlings will take the opposite route to shelter in the forest. Obviously, only those that survive, since most of the eggs will be used as food for fish, rays and whale sharks.

And that’s where cannibalism comes in: to celebrate the success of the spawning period, the males also devour their own offspring.

In other words: several species are interested in the crab walk.

Despite the large population of crabs on the island, the species faces an insatiable predator: the yellow-crazy ants, accidentally introduced to the island. According to studies, they may have devoured about 40 million red crabs in recent years. Remember below!