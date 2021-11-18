Millions of crabs cross roads during migration in Australia; watch | World

Millions of red crabs are raiding roads and crossing bridges built especially for them in their annual migration season on Christmas Island, Australia (watch above).
The impressive crowds of shellfish leave from various points on the island and march towards the ocean to mate and lay their roe, in an event that is the biggest tourist attraction on the island.
According to the Department of Parks in Australia, migration begins with the first rains of the rainy season. This usually takes place in October or November, but occasionally it can happen in late December or January.
Red crabs cross the road towards the sea on Christmas Island, Australia — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/ParksAustralia
The exact timing and speed of migration is determined by the phase of the moon. Red crabs always spawn before dawn at a receding high tide, during the last quarter of the moon. Experts note that animals get exactly the lunar phase, although it is not known how.
During the migration, Parks Department officials have the extra work of trying to prevent animals from being run over, although several roads are blocked for vehicles partially or completely, for hours or even days.
Red Crabs found at the door of the Christmas Island Parks Department by staff — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/ParksAustralia
Furthermore, crossing structures were built so that they can cross lanes without taking risks.
Still, it is common for residents to find crabs on porches and even on the doors of their homes this season.