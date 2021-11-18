Minas should have another rainy season until Sunday (11/21) – Gerais

Weather in the capital of Minas Gerais (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) Rains return to Minas this Thursday (11/18), and the forecast of strong showers with wind gusts of up to 50km/h. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), this condition should last until Sunday (21/11). With that, the thermometers should suffer a slight drop over the weekend.

Inmet meteorologist Claudemir Azevedo explains that there will be a drop in the maximum temperature with the rainy season: “The high cloud cover and constant rain contribute to the higher and lower temperatures being very close, with little difference, thus leaving a low amplitude thermal”, he says.

“As an example, we have the small variation in the thermometers in Belo Horizonte over the next few days, when the minimum should be at 18°C ​​and the maximum at 24°C, on the weekend”, highlights the meteorologist.

Inmet also released the forecast of temperatures for the capital, until next Monday (11/22). Check out;

Friday (11/19) – minimum 18°C ​​/ maximum 27°C

Saturday (11/20) – minimum 18°C ​​/ maximum 24°C

Sunday (11/21) – minimum 18°C ​​/ maximum 24°C

Monday (11/22) – minimum 18°C ​​/ maximum 23°C.

According to the meteorologist, there is a forecast of heavy showers this Thursday (11/18) across the state: “I need to be aware that the highest volume should occur on Saturday (11/20) and in the morning of Sunday (11/21), it may rain throughout the day, intensifying the showers at times”, he warns.

The forecast for today is a partially cloudy sky with rain in the afternoon in all regions.

In addition, the minimum in Belo Horizonte that night was in Cercadinho, 16.6°C. The maximum should reach 32°C until the beginning of the night.

However, the smallest in the state registered in Maria da F, Sul de Minas, 12°C, and the largest can occur in Trinculo and Norte, marking 36°C.

*Internship under the supervision of editor Benny Cohen