Ministry of Agriculture registers new pesticides for farmers

Act No. 47 of the Department of Plant Health and Agricultural Inputs of the Secretariat for Agricultural Defense, published this Wednesday (17), in the Official Diary of the Union, brings the record of 47 formulated agricultural pesticides, that is, products that will effectively be available for use by farmers. Of these, 12 are considered low impact or biobased.

Of the low impact products registered to date, three of them are composed of new microorganisms. One with Trichoderma afroharzianum, authorized to control several fungal diseases and two products with Chrysoperla externa, a predatory insect that is a natural enemy of various pests.

The other low toxicity products are composed of the organisms Telenomus podisi, Bacillus thuringiensis var. isolated kurstaki, Trichoderma asperellum, Beauveria bassiana, Metarhizium anisopliae and Spodoptera frugiperda baculovirus. These baculoviruses are specific caterpillar viruses, being harmless to humans and other animals.

The other new product is a herbicide with the active ingredient Halauxifene Methyl to control weeds in soybean crops such as horseweed (Conyza bonariensis) and bitter grass (Digitaria insularis). This product is presented in association with the active ingredient Diclosulan, already authorized in the national territory.

“Despite being the first registered in our country, the active ingredient Halauxifene Methyl is already widely used in several other countries such as the United States and Australia, as well as in the European Union”, explains the Deputy Coordinator of Pesticides and Related Products, Marina Dourado.

The other products use active ingredients previously registered in the country. The registration of generic pesticides is important to reduce market concentration and increase competition, which results in fairer trade and lower production costs for Brazilian agriculture.

All registered products were analyzed and approved by the bodies responsible for health, environment and agriculture, according to scientific criteria and in line with the best international practices.

Biological Control Products

With the registration of these 12 products, there are already 77 products with low toxicity for pest control registered in 2021. In 2020, a record year for the registration of biopesticides, 95 products of this type were registered.

“Until three years ago, most of the products that were used to control pests were of chemical origin and few of biological origin. However, this scenario has been changing and today we see that products of biological origin are gaining market share. This is demonstrated by the growing registration of low impact products for pest control”, highlights Dourado.

Currently, there are a total of 488 low-impact products available to producers.