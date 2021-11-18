Ministry of Economy raises projection for 2021 IPCA from 7.90% to 9.70%

(Shutterstock)

The Ministry of Economy has revised upwards its projection for inflation measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2021. According to the folder’s new macroeconomic parameters grid, the estimate for the increase in prices this year went from 7.90% to 9.70%. For 2022, the projection went from 3.75% to 4.70%.

The Ministry’s Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) maintained the assessment that, from 2023 onwards, the projection converges with the target: 3.25% in 2023 and 3.0% from 2024 onwards.

In the last Focus report, market analysts consulted by the Central Bank estimated that the IPCA should accumulate an increase of 9.77% in 2021 and 4.79% in 2022.

All projections for inflation in 2021 are well above the center of this year’s target of 3.75%, which has a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points (index 2.25% to 5.25%). In the case of 2022, the target is 3.50%, with a margin of 1.5 points (2.00% to 5.00%).

INPC

The Ministry of Economy also updated the projection for the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) – used to correct the minimum wage. According to the new grid of macroeconomic parameters of the folder, the estimate for the increase in the indicator this year went from 8.40% to 10.04%. For 2022, the projection went from 3.80% to 4.25%.

IGP-DI

The economy’s estimate for the increase in the General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI) in 2021 went from 18.00% to 18.66%. For next year, the projection went from 4.70% to 5.42%.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related