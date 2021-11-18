“Moro has a very clear sense of economic problems”

× Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Senate Agency

“I have no pretensions of being anyone’s Ipiranga Post. What I have been doing with Minister Moro is to expose my ideas and listen to the counterpoints. Sorry, I won’t speak on his behalf. He will speak on his behalf. I have no commitment to give answers for him. What excites me is that he is willing to listen to me. I’ll say this: he has a very clear sense of economic problems and is able to ask intelligent questions that shift the discussion to answers that make sense. It’s something very different from an economist’s relationship with someone who doesn’t understand anything and doesn’t want to get into the discussion.”

“When he decided to go into politics, he started contacting me. We had a series of initial meetings. My relationship with Moro is whether he agrees with my point of view and if I agree with his vision of how to run Brazil. This is a project that I like. There was absolute agreement on how to transform Brazil. Of course, you can’t do it all by yourself. Other people will collaborate.”

“A macroeconomic framework will be needed to restore the country’s fiscal responsibility. Conditions are needed to create a program that resumes economic development and improves the distribution of income within the country. In promoting economic development, there are a number of things that need to be done. We need tax reforms for goods and services and the Income Tax, creating the conditions to open the Brazilian economy to the external sector. It is important to give a correct dimension of the size of the State in the economy. I want to spend time discussing this.”