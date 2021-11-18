Moro seeks to consolidate itself as an option for the economic elite in the 3rd way in 2022 – Politics

In the search for consolidating itself as an option for economic elite in the scenario of next year’s presidential dispute, the former judge and former minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, presented an important credential. Moro announced at dawn yesterday that the discussion about the direction of the economy guides his conversations and that there is former president of the Central Bank Affonso Celso Pastore as one of its advisers.

By publicly citing the name of the economist, one of the most respected in the country, in an interview yesterday morning with the program conversation with bial – when he first admitted that he actually intends to run for President of the Republic in 2022 –, Moro indicated the economic guideline he wants to adopt in his candidacy as part of the effort to attract other forces from the political center.

In conversations he has had in recent months with political leaders, economists and businessmen, the former judge, the symbol of the Car Wash Operation was asked about issues beyond the anti-corruption agenda. Since then, to anchor his candidacy as a concrete alternative to the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and to the president Jair Bolsonaro, he is trying to enlist other names for his project, such as ex-governor of Espírito Santo Paulo Hartung and also ex-president of BC Arminio Fraga.

The two economists were leading a movement to make the presenter Luciano Huck candidate for the Planalto next year. With Huck out of the running, they would be actors in an economic program focused on fiscal responsibility and fighting poverty. Despite the dialogue, they showed no signs of association with the former judge’s project.

For those who closely follow these joints, Moro scored “a goal from the plate” when quoting Pastore. “He is one of the best names in the country”, said the former judge. columnist of state, the economist is today one of the leaders of the Public Policy Debate Center (CDPP), a study group formed by some of the most important names in areas such as economics and law that is dedicated to discussing and preparing research on the main challenges facing the country. Among its members are references such as economists Ilan Goldfajn, Edmar Bacha, Eduardo Giannetti, Luiz Stuhlberger, Pedro Malan, Persio Arida, and Arminio himself, among others.

The CDPP was at the center of deep criticism of the Bolsonaro government this year, when it spearheaded two manifestos – one calling for action against the health crisis imposed by the coronavirus pandemic and the other in defense of democracy and free elections.

“It’s a signal to the market and other wings about how its economic position will be,” said Graziella Testa, a professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation’s School of Public Policy and Government Management. “Moro has a very important projection in the anti-corruption agenda. It is the third strongest candidate today, perhaps. When he becomes a candidate, effectively, he needs a positive agenda. Not only negative agendas support a political campaign.”

During the TV interview, Moro was emphatic when he said that he feels prepared to run for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022. “I am ready to lead this project that is consistent with the Brazilian people. If the Brazilian people have this confidence, the project will go ahead”, he declared.

“If there was a doubt whether he would run for the Senate or the Presidency of the Republic, with the construction of a government team, it is a very strong signal that the presidential project comes in a very clear and evident way”, said Rodrigo Prando, political scientist at the Mackenzie Presbiterian University. “He (shepherd) is an intellectual, one who leaves for a public debate. In this condition, he faces the country’s problems and takes a stand in favor of democracy. In Moro’s signaling, Pastore appears as a counterpoint to Paulo Guedes.”

In the party field, the former judge is awaiting the definition of the PSDB’s preliminary rulings. A victory by the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, is considered an open door to a composition, seen as unlikely if the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, confirms his favoritism in the internal dispute of the toucans.

Doria, Moro and the former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM) – which is also seeking a candidacy – maintain an open channel of dialogue. In September, the trio addressed the theme of the third way at a lunch in São Paulo at the home of a communications entrepreneur.

But the disposition of the former Lava Jato judge to invest even in a candidacy for Palácio do Planalto indicates that he will be able to compete in the same lane as Doria, if the São Paulo native wins the caucuses. In this case, the hit would be in an eventual second round.

the steps of the former judge

contract terminated

The contract between Moro and the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal ended on October 30; the ex-minister’s affiliation to Podemos was already scheduled for 11 days later.

candidate speech

Two days away from signing his membership form at Podemos, he criticized the end of prison after being sentenced in second instance on his social networks: “he freed the corrupt”.

affiliation

Moro signs his affiliation with Podemos with a speech as a candidate for the Planalto Palace, expanding his anti-corruption speech and with a speech that seemed to describe a government plan, by promising to create a new “task force”, this time to fight poverty .

Interview

On the program ‘Conversa com Bial’, on TV Globo, Moro said he was prepared to run for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022 and announced the economist Affonso Celso Pastore as his advisor.

Book

In the first week of December, the former minister launches the book Against the Corruption System, which reveals the unpublished backstage of Lava Jato, narrates his passage through the Jair Bolsonaro government and takes a stand on issues such as democracy, the state of law and corruption.