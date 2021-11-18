Moto G200, G71, G51 and more! Motorola launches five new smartphones; see all

Motorola decided to take the public by surprise on Thursday (18) and announced five new smartphones within the Moto G line. According to the manufacturer, the idea is to deliver options for all budgets. The most affordable is the Moto G31, but there are also the Moto G41, G51, G71 and the more powerful Moto G200 with Snapdragon 888 Plus. Some devices have LCD and others OLED, but all share the 5,000 mAh battery. In addition, the manufacturer sells smartphones with Android 11, but guarantees the update of all to Android 12. So, without too much fuss, let’s meet all the new members of the Moto G line.





Moto G200

Starting with the most powerful model, the Moto G200 represents a considerable advance over its predecessor. That’s because we have good workmanship, bold design and 6.8 inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Also, the processor is the Snapdragon 888 Plus. It works in conjunction with 8GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage (UFS 3.1). This set can also be used in desktop mode thanks to the Ready For feature. The Moto G200 camera set delivers 108MP main sensor and it is accompanied by 13MP wide-angle lens and depth sensor with an additional 2MP. For good selfies, the hole in the display has a 16 MP camera. Like the others that will come below, the Moto G200 comes out of the box with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports a quick charge of 33W. Some smartphone extras include 5G connection, NFC for payments and basic water resistance (IP52).

Display with hole and 144 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 888 Plus Platform

8 GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

three rear cameras Main lens with 108 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP52 and dual-band WiFi connection

5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android 11 running under My UX

Motorcycle G71

The Moto G71 is a kind of premium intermediate in the family. It retains some design features of the more powerful model and delivers a 6.4-inch OLED panel. However, there is no refresh rate beyond 60Hz, while the resolution is FHD+. As the focus is not on raw performance, the processor chosen by Motorola is the Snapdragon 695. The chip guarantees the 5G connection and is aligned with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, in addition to supporting memory card expansion Micro SD. In the photo department, the Moto G71 has a 50MP main lens, 8MP wide angle and 2MP macro plus. Want to take selfies? The front camera is 16 MP. Powers the entire set, the 5,000 mAh battery with support for charging 30W. The operating system is Android 11.

Technical specifications 6.4 inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 60 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 695 Platform

6GB or 8GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

three rear cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, IP52 and dual-band WiFi connection

5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging

Android 11 running under My UX

Moto G51

Going down the ladder a little further, the Moto G51 is something of a mix between its more powerful brothers. That’s because it seeks to deliver the best value for money for the family. Thus, we have a 6.8 inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The chipset is the Snapdragon 480 Plus. This “bombed” version of the 480 is available in variants with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, and the user can always expand the memory with a MicroSD card. The rear cameras are 50 MP on the main sensor and 8 MP wide-angle and macro plus 2 MP. Selfies? There is 16 MP lens inside the front hole. The Moto G51 also delivers a 5,000 mAh battery with a charging load of just 10W.

Technical specifications 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 480 Plus Platform

4 GB of RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

three rear cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IP52 and dual-band WiFi connection

5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging

Android 11 running under My UX

Motorcycle G41

With the Moto G41, the budget starts to get tighter. In addition to the clearly simpler construction, the device bets on MediaTek’s platform to lower costs. Even so, its screen is a 6.4 inch OLED with FHD+ resolution and 60 Hz rate ( you can’t have everything ). The biggest sacrifice here is that the Helio G85 does not support the 5G network. Anyway, the chipset works together with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Memory can be further expanded with MicroSD card. The main rear camera is 48 MP and is accompanied by 8 MP wide-angle and macro for an additional 2 MP. Selfies is still 13 MP. Interestingly, the 5,000 mAh battery supports 30W fast charging. That is, better than the one found on the superior G51.

Technical specifications 6.4 inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 60 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G85 Platform

4GB or 6GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

13 MP front camera

three rear cameras Main lens with 48 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

4G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, P2, IP52 and dual-band WiFi connection

5,000 mAh battery with 30W charging

Android 11 running under My UX

Motorcycle G31

Last but not least, we have the Moto G31. It has the same 6.4 inch OLED display, but it doesn’t support 5G either. The chipset is still the MediaTek Helio G85 and it runs in conjunction with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. However, as much as the G41 looks, its rear camera is superior. That is, we have 50 MP in the main one and it works together with 8 MP wide angle and 2 MP macro. Finally, the 5,000 mAh battery loses fast charging to only deliver 10W. It doesn’t hurt to remember that this model also has Android 11 native.

Technical specifications 6.4 inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 60 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G85 Platform

4GB or 6GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

13 MP front camera

three rear cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

4G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, P2, IP52 and dual-band WiFi connection

5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging

Android 11 running under My UX

Price and availability

Despite announcing them all at once, Motorola has different deadlines to start sales of all devices in the most diverse markets where it operates. Even so, see prices based on Italy: Moto G200 – €599 (~R$3,754)

Moto G71 – €339 (~BRL 2,124)

Moto G51 – €279 (~R$ 1,748)

Motorcycle G41 – €269 (~BRL 1,685)

Motorcycle G31 – €240 (~BRL 1,503) What did you think of the new Moto G family? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.