Motorola Announces Moto G Power 2022 with 50 MP Camera and Three-Day Battery

After many rumors, Motorola announced the Moto G Power 2022, model of the mid-range family with a focus on battery life. The device brings as novelties a MediaTek processor, triple rear camera and a screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Visually, the new smartphone follows the design used in other more recent models of the brand, such as the Moto E40. It has the same rectangular module with rounded corners for the three rear cameras and the rear fingerprint reader. On the front, it has a hole centered at the top of the canvas, with thin edges on the sides and top, with the bottom being much thicker than the others.

(Image: Publicity/Motorola)

As the name implies, the Moto G Power 2022 has a focus on the battery, and Motorola claims that the 5,000 mAh battery, which supports charging just 10 watts, is capable of delivering three days of use. The device also features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

In cameras, it brings a triple set, being a main 50 MP, but abandons the ultrawide camera of the predecessor. In the kit, there is also a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth of field macro. For selfies, the company equipped it with an 8 MP sensor.

(Image: Publicity/Motorola)

The cell phone is finally equipped with a MediaTek Helio G37 processor — a customized version of the Helio G35 — accompanied by 4 GB of RAM memory and offered with 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage space, expandable via micro SD up to 512 GB. It even has Android 11 as its operating system, with guaranteed upgrade to Android 12.

Price and availability

The Moto G Power 2022 still doesn’t have a date to reach stores, but it will be available in the United States soon. The prices below were directly converted to the real, without national taxes. There is still no forecast for its launch in Brazil, and considering that its predecessor did not arrive here, it is likely that the same will happen with the new device.

Moto G Power 2022 – 64 GB – 199 dollars (about R$ 1,100)

Moto G Power 2022 – 128 GB – 249 dollars (about R$ 1,370)

Moto G Power 2022: technical sheet

Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD, 1600 x 720 pixel HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G37

RAM memory: 4 GB

Internal storage: 64GB or 128GB (expandable via microSD)

Rear Camera: 50 MP (Main) + 2 MP (Depth) + 2 MP (Macro)

Front camera: 8 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 10 W charging

OS: Android 11

Source: Engadget