Motorola announces Moto G200 with Snapdragon 888 Plus and four other Moto G

Following a week of unexpected announcements, which already featured the Moto Watch 100 watch, Motorola made official this Thursday (18th) the new generation of the Moto G family. Led by the Moto G200, which assumes the position of the brand’s most powerful cell phone , the line also received the Moto G71, the Moto G51, the Moto G41 and the Motorcycle G31, which stand out for bringing full-bodied hardware and OLED screen at remarkably affordable prices.

Moto G200 is Motorola’s new performance champion

Main of the models announced, the Motorola Moto G200 curiously surpasses the recent Edge 20 Pro in several aspects and thus assumes the position of the most powerful cell phone of the brand. The novelty comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, which has already shown the high processing power in a recent leaked test of the device, accompanied by 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The display is another significant upgrade over the Moto G100, featuring a 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel with 2460 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support and wide coverage of the DCI color gamut -P3.

Other than that, the cameras have also been improved, and now include a 16MP selfie lens, accompanied by a set of three rear cameras with 108MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide with 119° field of view and macro function, as well as of a 2 MP auxiliary depth sensor. The main lens also enables unique features like 9 pixels in 1 combination for increased light capture, 8K recording and slow motion at up to 960 FPS.

The Moto G200 maintains the body entirely in plastic with IP52 certification for resistance to water splash, in Stellar Blue (blue) and Glacier Green (green) colors, as well as the 5,000 mAh battery, with a rapid charge of 33 W. plus, we have Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, built-in digital power button on the side, Ready For desktop mode, mono audio with Dolby Atmos and Android 11.

Moto G71 is brand’s first with Snapdragon 695 5G

Another new feature is the Motorola Moto G71, which debuts among the company’s devices, the recently announced Snapdragon 695 5G. The component arrived as a revision of the Snapdragon 690 used in models like the Sony Xperia 10 III, promising to deliver 15% more CPU power, 30% more graphics processing power and better efficiency using TSMC’s 6nm lithograph.

Moto G71 (Image: Motorola)

With the chip, we have 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion via MicroSD cards. Acting as a kind of “successor” to the Moto G60, the Moto G71 brings an interesting new feature on the screen — the presence of a 6.4-inch OLED panel, with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz .

On cameras, the device offers a robust set, with 16 MP front lens and rear triple lens with 50 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultrawide with 118° field of view and 2 MP macro. Although smaller, the Moto G71 also has a 5,000 mAh battery and a 30 W fast charge, which promises to recover 50% of its charge in 30 minutes. Completing the package is Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM radio, rear digital player, mono audio with Dolby Atmos, P2 jack for headphones and Android 11.

Moto G51 offers affordable 5G with Snapdragon 480 Plus

The Motorola Moto G51 also hits the market debuting a chipset — the Snapdragon 480 Plus, a turbocharged version of the Snapdragon 480 announced recently. The solution comes with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion via MicroSD cards.

Despite not having an OLED panel like the G71, adopting an IPS LCD display Full HD+ instead, the Moto G51 stands out for its larger size, 6.8 inches, and high refresh rate, which reaches 120 Hz. What’s more, the camera suite is the same as its more powerful brother, with 16MP selfies, 50MP main lens, 8MP ultrawide with 118° field of view and 2MP macro.

The generous 5,000 mAh battery is another element brought over from the G71, but recharging is significantly slower, reaching just 10 W of power. In addition, the Moto G51 has Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, FM radio, digital player on the side, mono audio with Dolby Atmos, P2 connector for headphones and Android 11.

Moto G41 is low cost option with OLED screen

The Motorola Moto G41 arrives as a more affordable option than the G71, but with some significant cutbacks. The processing here is in charge of the MediaTek Helio G85 and, therefore, there is no support for 5G. Other than that, there is only 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage, although support for MicroSD cards has been retained.

The screen is the same as the more expensive model, which makes the Moto G41 a very attractive option for those looking to consume content — the 6.4-inch OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate is the biggest highlight of the model, and a rarity in the price range at which the company will offer the device.

The cameras are good specs too, including 13MP selfies and triple rear lens with 48MP main sensor with optical stabilization (OIS), 8MP ultrawide with 118° field of view and 2MP macro. On battery power, the G41 maintains 5,000 mAh, and curiously outperforms the G51 by offering 30 W fast charging.

Other highlights include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM radio, digital player on the side, mono audio with Dolby Atmos, P2 jack for headphones and Android 11.

Moto G31 promises great cameras at a low price

The latest and most accessible of the novelties is the Motorola Moto G31, which basically arrives as a simplified version of the Moto G41. The model is equipped with MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion via MicroSD cards.

The display is the same 6.4-inch OLED, with Full HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, while the cameras were brought straight from the G71, thus including 13MP selfies and triple rear lens with 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide with 118° field of view and 2MP macro.

It is in the battery that the Moto G31 suffers its biggest cut, this being the main difference compared to the G41 — although it also has a 5,000 mAh tank, the load is only 10 W.

What’s more, the affordable device offers Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM radio, digital player on the side, mono audio with Dolby Atmos, P2 jack for headphones and Android 11.

Price and availability

The new generation of the Moto G family hits the European market first in the coming weeks, but is already confirmed to debut in Latin America soon, which should include Brazil. There are still no details on prices in reais, but the values ​​in euros are as follows:

Motorola Moto G200 — €450 (~R$2,820)

— €450 (~R$2,820) Motorola Moto G71 — €300 (~R$1,880)

— €300 (~R$1,880) Motorola Moto G51 — €230 (~BRL 1,445)

— €230 (~BRL 1,445) Motorola Moto G41 — €250 (~BRL 1,570)

— €250 (~BRL 1,570) Motorola Moto G31 — €200 (~BRL 1,260)

Motorola Moto G200: Technical Data

Display: 6.8-inch IPS LCD, 2460 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

RAM memory: 8 GB

Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB

Rear Camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.9) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 119°) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.2)

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, digital reader on the side, mono sound with Dolby Atmos, P2 connector, Ready For desktop mode

Available colors: blue and green

OS: Android 11

Motorola Moto G71: technical sheet

Display: 6.4-inch OLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM memory: 6GB or 8GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 118°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4)

Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.2)

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 30W fast charge

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, digital reader on rear, mono sound with Dolby Atmos, P2 connector, expansion via MicroSD

Available colors: black, blue and green

OS: Android 11

Motorola Moto G51: technical sheet

Display: 6.8-inch IPS LCD, 2400 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus

RAM memory: 4GB, 6GB or 8GB

Internal storage: 64GB or 128GB

Rear Camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 118°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4)

Front camera: 13 MP (f/2.2)

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 10 W charging

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, digital reader on the side, mono sound with Dolby Atmos, P2 connector, expansion via MicroSD

Available colors: silver, blue and green

OS: Android 11

Motorola Moto G41: technical sheet

Display: 6.4-inch OLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85

RAM memory: 4GB or 6GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 48 MP (Main, f/1.7, OIS) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 118°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4)

Front camera: 13 MP (f/2.2)

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 30W fast charge

Extras: 4G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, digital reader on the side, mono sound with Dolby Atmos, P2 connector, expansion via MicroSD

Available colors: black and gold

OS: Android 11

Motorola Moto G31: technical sheet

Display: 6.4-inch OLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85

RAM memory: 4GB

Internal storage: 64GB or 128GB

Rear Camera: 48 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 118°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4)

Front camera: 13 MP (f/2.2)

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 10 W charging

Extras: 4G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, digital reader on the side, mono sound with Dolby Atmos, P2 connector, expansion via MicroSD

Available colors: gray and blue

OS: Android 11

Source: GSMArena