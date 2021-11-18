Motorola Launches Moto Watch 100 Smart Watch for $100

Days after the leaked technical specification images, Motorola officially announced the brand’s new smart watch. It is the Moto Watch 100, which is a device licensed and produced by a partner called eBuyNow. This is the same company that launched the latest version of the Moto 360, back in 2019.

The Moto Watch 100 is a model with an aluminum body and a silicone strap, which has a 1.3″ and 42 mm circular LCD screen. It is of the Always On type, that is, it is always on, displaying content in a mode Low power consumption.

The Moto Watch 100 and some of the sporting functions.Source: Motorola

The processor was not specified, but the device has a 355 mAh battery with fast recharge and via magnetic connector, for up to two weeks.

The operating system is the main surprise: it is the Moto Watch OS, its own customized platform, instead of the traditional and already reliable Wear OS from Google.

Some of the colored bracelets on the watch.Source: Motorola

In addition to “26 sport modes”, it features sleep, heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring apps.

Availability

At least initially, the Moto Watch 100 will be sold in the US and UK. Available in Glacier Silver (silver) and Phantom Black (black), the model can now be purchased from the official product website for US$ 99.99 — approximately R$ 550 in direct currency conversion.