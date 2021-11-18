Mourão says ‘secret budget’ is a ploy that benefits government supporters

BRASILIA – Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) said on Wednesday that the ”secret budget” are ”maneuvers for the benefit of those who support the government”. The statement was given during an interview for the portal Uol. Mourão also stated that there is a difference between the rapporteur’s amendments, which are part of the so-called ”secret budget”, and the monthly allowance scheme, a scandal that took place in 2005 and consisted of buying votes from deputies in the Lula government.

read: PGR asks the STF to open an inquiry into deputy Bia Kicis for racism

“It’s totally different. The monthly allowance was money, as I used to say… When I lived in Venezuela, I was a military attaché there, there was the assistant of the Dominican Republic attaché who said that Hugo Chávez bought parliamentarians “billete limpio”. In other words, I put the money in my hands”, commented the general.

During the interview, Mourão also commented on the pre-candidacy of former judge Sergio Moro for the Presidency of the Republic. According to the general, Moro ”has its own light” and is the ”leading third-way candidate”.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) launched his pre-candidacy in the party. Photo: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency 11/19/2019 The MDB is considering launching the candidacy of Simone Tebet, after the senator drew attention to the Covid CPI Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo 06/26/2021 After annulling the Car Wash convictions, Lula re-established political rights and will be able to run in 2022. Photo: Edilson Dantas President Jair Bolsonaro is increasingly showing himself as a candidate for re-election. On a visit to the Chamber in February, after being cursed by opposition deputies, he replied: “We meet at 22”. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR Luiz Henrique Mandetta’s performance in the Ministry of Health and the visibility he gained at the time made the Dem consider launching his name in its own candidacy in 2022 Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Third place in the last elections, Ciro Gomes wants to be the option on the left to defeat Bolsonaro in 2022 Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil / Agência O Globo The governor of São Paulo has placed himself as the center-right option to Bolsonaro, not avoiding the clash with the president, with his eye on 2022 Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo Doria’s plans may come up against the articulations of a group of toucans to launch the governor of RS, Eduardo Leite, to the presidency Photo: Gustavo Mansur / Agência O Globo Former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio Neto is among the politicians who dispute the PSDB caucuses Photo: Disclosure Since leaving the government fighting with the president, the name of former judge Sergio Moro is quoted for 2022 Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil

— Dr. Sergio Moro has his own light. He is someone who has conquered part of the Brazilian population with his role as a judge, especially in the case of petrolão. He has this space within the political field. I see him today as the main candidacy of the so-called third way. ‘Now, it will depend on him to be able to excite the mass, right. Moro, I’m sure, excites an enlightened portion of the population, but today the ones who excite the masses, in my view, are just two people… Bolsonaro and Lula,” he said.

Read too: Moro announces Affonso Pastore, former BC president, as economic adviser for 2022

Judge in the Lava-Jato operation and former minister of the Bolsonaro government, Sergio Moro joined Podemos last week to run for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.

— If for that to happen, it is necessary to take the lead in this project, my name will always be available to the Brazilian people. I will not run away from this fight, although I know it will be difficult. There are other good names that have come forward so that the country can escape the extremes of lies, corruption and backlash, said Moro at the affiliation event in Brasília.

Last week, the STF suspended the payment of the ”secret budget” after the Bolsonaro government committed BRL 909 million in parliamentary amendments days before the vote on the PEC dos Precatórios, approved in the second round in the Chamber and which goes to vote in the Senate . One of the main criticisms of the ”secret budget” is the lack of transparency about spending.