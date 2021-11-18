Mrs. Ruth, mother of Marília Mendonça, posted a reflection on social media

Ruth Moreira, Marília Mendonça’s mother, used her social networks to reflect 12 days after her daughter’s death, victim of a plane accident in the interior of Minas Gerais. In the tragedy, four other people died – among them, his brother, Abicieli Silveira.

“Understanding God’s will isn’t always easy, but believing he’s in charge and has a plan for our lives makes the walk worthwhile,” Ruth shared in a Stories Instagram post this morning. .

Then he published another message: “But I do not want you, brethren, to be ignorant of those who are already asleep, lest you grieve like others who have no hope.” Ruth then added, “God is faithful. Let us be firm.”

Fantastic Interview

In a recent interview with the program “Fantástico” (Globo), Ruth said that she has remained strong in the midst of grief because it was something her daughter wanted and that she can feel it “everywhere”.

“The 3 of us were very close. She was always loud. Everything about her was very intense. There’s a silence today. You can hear her laugh in our hearts. She’s here, in every corner of this house. Every little bit reminds her.” , declared Ruth, referring to her and João Gabriel, Marília’s brother, who was also present.

She wanted me to be strong. She told me that. She always stressed a lot. I’m being very strong because I know that’s what she wanted.” Mrs Ruth

The pair also remembered the other victims of the accident. “A very great pain”.

Dona Ruth spoke about Marília’s intimacy: “She was super bossy. She always wanted to command everything. The two fought a lot, because she wanted to command him. But everything with great love. She said: ‘Mother, I’m the father, the provider , and you are the mother”.

The singer’s mother was still emotional when talking about Léo, Marília’s son, and said that her grandson still doesn’t understand what happened and that, for him, “the mother is still working” and that she will tell him “slowly”.

“The time will come. Until then, we didn’t have time to have a mourning period. A week of meeting to resolve issues of guarding, of many things,” he said.