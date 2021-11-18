MultiVersus, Warner’s Smash Bros, is officially unveiled

The meme is real. After leaks and speculation, Warner officially unveiled MultiVersus with a new trailer. Check out what the Smash Bros style game will be like. that mixes characters from different universes of the producer, which include Batman, Shaggy and Arya Stark:

To try to differentiate itself from other games in the style, MultiVersus focuses heavily on cooperative gameplay. The game features one-on-one matches, but the video especially emphasizes two-on-two fights, with characters offering specific skills for teamwork.

MultiVersus it’s free-to-play and promises a lot of customization content, as usually happens in this type of game. Right in the initial trailer you can see alternative skins for some of the characters, bringing iconic TV looks.

The game’s official website is now online and has a lot of information. Starting with the full list of characters at launch:

Characters currently confirmed on MultiVersusSource: Warner

Arya Stark

batman

Long leg

finn

Garnet

Harley Quinn

Jake

reindog

Sausage

Steven Universe

Super man

Tom & Jerry

Wonder Woman

More characters should be revealed soon. The game also already offers a registration on the official website, for those who want to join the test group and try to play before launch.

Other interesting information about the game is confirmation that it will use several original character voices and that Warner is investing to make it MultiVersus an eSport, with quality netcode and its own servers since launch.

The launch is scheduled for 2022, on PC, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Series X|S.