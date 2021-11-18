Murders fall in the first nine months of the year in Brazil | Violence Monitor

Brazil had a 4.7% drop in murders in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2020. This is shown by the national homicide rate created by g1 , based on official data from the 26 states and the Federal District.

Despite this, a reversal in the curve in the past two months raises a warning, according to experts. Both in August and September the number of crimes was higher than last year. And with that, more than 1/3 of the states register an increase in murders in 2021.

From January to September of this year, 30,954 violent deaths were registered, against 32,471 in the same months of 2020. That is, 1,517 less. The number includes victims of intentional homicide (including femicide), robbery and bodily harm followed by death.

1 out of 5 Brazil registers drop in violent deaths in 2021 — Photo: Elcio Horiuchi/g1 Brazil registers drop in violent deaths in 2021 — Photo: Elcio Horiuchi/g1

Last year, the country saw a spike in murders after two consecutive years of declines.

SPECIAL PAGE: Map shows month-to-month murders across the country

Map shows month-to-month murders across the country METHODOLOGY: Violence Monitor

there was 30,954 murders in the first nine months of this year, 1,517 fewer deaths that in the same period of 2020

in the first nine months of this year, that in the same period of 2020 10 states registered a high in deaths

registered a O Acre had the biggest drop : -29.7%

had the : -29.7% O Amazons registered the biggest increase in crimes: 38.6%

The survey, which compiles data month by month, is part of the Violence Monitor, a partnership with g1 with the Center for the Study of Violence at the University of São Paulo (NEV-USP) and the Brazilian Forum on Public Security.

2 out of 5 Ten states record high in deaths — Photo: Elcio Horiuchi/g1 Ten states record high in deaths — Photo: Elcio Horiuchi/g1

For specialists at NEV-USP and at the Brazilian Public Security Forum, recent data raise a warning to government officials.

The executive director of the Forum, Samira Bueno, says that three elements need to be considered in the analysis of murder data in the first nine months of 2021:

“the reduction that had been verified in the first six months of the year loses strength in the last quarter, which indicates a reversal of the positive results in some UFs” “the state of Ceará, which suffered with the mutiny of the Military Police in 2020, also presents a reversal of the positive trend, with an increase in homicides in August and September, a very worrying scenario” “the biggest rises in murders occur in states of the North region”

“The FBSP warned, in a recent publication, that in 2020 there was already an increase in homicides in rural and forest areas, with rates well above the national average. If the region is currently the object of disputes between different organized criminal groups involved in drug trafficking, environmental crimes and land disputes have also motivated the rise in violence in the region,” he says.

Bruno Paes Manso, from NEV-USP, reinforces that the data show an increase in violence more strongly located in the states that are part of the Legal Amazon.

“Six among the ten states that registered an increase in homicides in the period are part of this region. Three states lead the ranking among those that grew the most. They are: Amazonas (38.6%), Roraima (18.6%) and Amapá (17.8%). Maranhão, Pará and Tocantins also registered high.”

“This situation demands attention from the authorities. Could it be that the weakening of environmental inspection bodies in the Amazon has stimulated the increase in conflicts? Can armed groups linked to illegal activities be responsible for the growth of conflicts in the region?”, he asks.

“The continuous survey carried out by Monitor, more than pointing out medium and long-term trends, helps governments and civil society to identify localized problems, which may be related to specific issues and that require rapid intervention. Part of the problem, as indicated by the Monitor data, is strongly located in the states of the Legal Amazon”, says Bruno Paes Manso.

Acre is the state with the biggest drop in murders in 2021: 29.7%.

3 out of 5 SSP attributes drop in murders in Acre to integration of police forces — Photo: Asscom/Sejusp-AC SSP attributes drop in murders in Acre to integration of police forces — Photo: Asscom/Sejusp-AC

The Secretary of Justice and Public Security of the State, Colonel Paulo Cézar Araújo, attributes the decrease in crimes to three factors: resumption of discipline in prisons, increase in resources (human, financial and logistical) for combat at the border and integration of forces.

“I highlight the [Operação] Fico, an integrated task force to combat organized crime formed by federal and local security forces, as well as the partnership signed with Gaeco, through the Military and Civil Police, which has allowed a series of operations that directly impact organized crime . We, from the state public security system, credit these three factors, which are part of the strategy, as responsible for this continuous reduction in the records of violent deaths in the territory of Acre.”

Amazonas now appears as the state with the highest increase in murders in 2021, a position previously occupied by Roraima. There was a 38.6% increase in crimes in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2020.

One of the victims this year is 27-year-old forró singer Romário de Jesus, known as Bruxo do Amazonas.

He was shot after leaving a concert hall in Manaus.

4 out of 5 Forró singer Romário de Jesus, killed in Manaus — Photo: Reproduction Forró singer Romário de Jesus, killed in Manaus — Photo: Reproduction

The Public Security Secretariat credits the increase in violence to trafficking. According to the folder, 80% of homicides in the state are a result of the dispute for the drug market.

For Messi Elmer Castro, master in public security, citizenship and human rights from the University of the State of Amazonas, the problem is that the fight against violent crimes is not done properly.

“Urban violence is a complex problem that encompasses several factors so that we can face it properly”, he says. “There is, indeed, a very direct relationship with the fight against illicit drugs. Therefore, it is important that there is a policy on drugs, which can face up to the type of treatment we have today. Facing, rationally, intelligently, the problem.”

According to him, the most vulnerable population is currently the most impacted by this criminal dynamic. “The most vulnerable people are on the sidelines of organized groups that explore this type of activity. The contemporary proposal regarding this theme is to have a new proposal for a criminal policy on illicit drugs, either at the federal level or in the redefinition of jurisprudence.”

5 of 5 In Manaus, dispute over the drug market is one of the causes of the rise in violence and the vulnerable population is the most impacted, according to authorities and experts — Photo: Patrick Marques/G1 AM In Manaus, dispute over the drug market is one of the causes of the rise in violence and the vulnerable population is the most impacted, according to authorities and experts — Photo: Patrick Marques/G1 AM

National homicide index

The tool created by g1 allows the monitoring of data on victims of violent crimes month by month in the country. Victims of intentional homicide (including femicide), robbery and bodily harm followed by death are counted. Together, these cases make up so-called lethal and intentional violent crimes.

journalists from g1 all over the country request the data, via the press office and via the Access to Information Law, following the methodological standard used by the forum in the Brazilian Yearbook of Public Security.

The federal government announced the creation of a similar system under former minister Sergio Moro’s administration. But the data is not as up-to-date as the tool from g1.