Murilo Huff gets emotional when he talks about his son with Marília Mendonça

Still adapting to the routine without the singer, Murilo Huff published images with his son, Leo, the result of his relationship with Marília Mendonça. In the images, the nearly two-year-old baby runs into his father’s lap. The country singer also spoke about the affection between them in this delicate period.

In the caption of the image, Murilo declared himself, saying that he has also received strength from the little one. “Always like this… taking care of each other,” he wrote.

The last thing Marília Mendonça said to Murilo was to take care of her son. In an emotional tone, the artist spoke about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend over the years they spent together. Despite not being together, Murilo did not deny that he misses his ex-partner and reinforced that both maintained a very positive relationship.

DECLARATION

Murilo Huff discovered a declaration of love made by Marília Mendonça, some time before her death, and 4 other people, in the plane crash that happened on November 5th, in Serra de cCaratinga, in Minas Gerais, where she would present a show.

A fan club of the singer posted the statement: “’I’m in the mood to be with you for another 200 years.’ I have the son of the most dedicated man in the world, who manages to split up perfectly, without having to leave either side to one side. How not to be in love?”.

Murilo had not seen the post made by the singer and was thrilled when he replied on the fan club page: “What a beautiful thing. It wasn’t much of twitter, I had never read it.”

GRANDMA THINKS TO TELL ABOUT DEATH TO LEO

Last Friday, November 12th, the date on which he completed a week of the fateful and early death of Marília Mendonça, the singer’s mother, Ruth Moreira, and her brother, João Gustavo, received a “Fantástico” team at their house, in Goiânia, where the singer also lives. in conversation with Renata Ceribelli, they said that the great motivation to be strong is Léo, only one year and nine months old, son of marilia and Murilo Huff.

The grandmother pointed out that the boy still does not know that his mother has died and that he believes she is working. The grandmother also said that she intends to tell about the tragedy little by little: “He still doesn’t understand what’s happening. For him, the mother went to work, as we always told him: ‘the mother is working’. Because if he looks at her bedroom door closed, he says ‘mommy’. He wants to go there, he wants to knock, he wants to enter. Sometimes I would go in with him, say: “Mom isn’t here, no, Mom is working”, he said.

João Gustavo, brother of marilia, highlighted that they are still thinking about the best way to tell their nephew, who turns 2 in December, about his mother’s death.

“We’ve already thought of several ways, right? I even mentioned these to my mother: we are going to talk about the little star, talk about the queen. His mother was a queen, she was a queen in Brazil, she was the queen of Brazil”, he said.

The mother of the eternal Queen of Suffering also said that she has not yet had “time to have a grieving” because she spent the week in meetings to resolve issues such as Léo’s custody. The decision was her main urgency and it was resolved: the boy will continue to live with his grandmother. The boy’s father, the singer and songwriter Murilo Huff, agreed to have shared custody with Ruth.

“We are family and we are going to raise Léo from the same atmosphere here. Peace and love, because he’s going to need us a lot”, guaranteed the boy’s grandmother alongside Murilo.

