Murilo Huff shares an emotional video with Leo, his son with Marília Mendonça

Murilo Huff shared one emotional video with Leo, his son with Marília Mendonça, last Tuesday (16). In the record, he and the boy appear playing in the garage. In the images, you can see the child running towards the father and then hugging him very affectionately.

In sequence, Leo appears offering water to the singer, through a small bottle. In the video, Murilo Huff used as soundtrack for the special moment, the song ‘Playing Forward’, of the singer Admiral Satter, in the excerpt that says “It takes love to be able to pulse. It takes peace to be able to smile. It takes rain to bloom”.

Although the video was shared on Instagram Stories de Murilo, fans of the artist quickly reposted the post on other social networks, leaving countless loving messages for the boy, who lost his mother on November 5th, as a result of a plane accident.

“Léo all happy running to hug Dad Murilo”, wrote an Internet user. “Everything in this video is perfect, Léo’s smile, Murilo’s, the hug. I’m in love”, commented another fan. “The perfection of Murilo Huff’s stories. The running…Léo’s face…the hug… him giving the water… I’m thrilled.”, described another follower.

The perfection of Murilo Huff's stories

I take care of you, you take care of me ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tLVRy20ELw — Murilo Huff (@murilohuff) November 16, 2021

Leo doesn’t know that Marília Mendonça died

During an interview with ‘Fantástico’, last Sunday (14), Mrs Ruth Dias, mother of Marília Mendonça, said that Leo still doesn’t know about his mother’s death. The boy is less than two years old (he will have his birthday on December 16th) and thinks the artist is working.

“He still doesn’t understand what’s going on. For him, the mother went to work, as we always told him: ‘The mother is working’. Because if he looks at her bedroom door closed, he says ‘mommy’. He wants to go there, he wants to knock, he wants to enter. Sometimes I would go in with him, say: ‘Mom isn’t here, no, Mom is working’, said Marília’s mother, who along with Murilo Huff, will have shared custody of Leo.