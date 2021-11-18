My Friend Pedro, Exo One, Dead Space and more on Xbox Game Pass in November

Check out the new Xbox Game Pass games coming in November!

Through Xbox Wire, the Microsoft announced the new games that will arrive in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in October. In addition to My Friend Pedro, another nine games (counting PC and xCloud) will be arriving in the service catalog. See what and the dates:

Dead Space (Cloud) EA Play – available now;

Dragon Age: Origins (Cloud) EA Play – available now;

Next Space Rebels (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 17th;

Exo One (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 18th;

Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 18th;

My Friend Pedro (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 18th;

Undungeon (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 18th;

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 23;

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 23;

Evil Genius 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 30th.

Click here and check which games are leaving the Xbox Game Pass catalog in November.

Click here and check out the new ones benefits Xbox Game Pass in November.

Click here and check out the new games they received Support touch-screen control of xCloud.

be a member VIP gives Xbox central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Ultimate subscribers also have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.