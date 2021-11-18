‘My priority is to stay where I am’

São Paulo wants reinforcements for next season, and defender Marcelo Benevenuto, from Fortaleza, was one of the requests made by coach Rogério Ceni

the defender Marcelo Benevenuto has been one of the main highlights of the defense of the strength. The team led by Juan Pablo Vojvoda is looking for a direct spot in Conmebol Libertadores and should not have the defender leave next season.

In an interview with TNT Sports, the defender revealed a recent conversation with Rogerio Ceni, former coach of Fortaleza and now in charge of São Paulo.

The interest was revealed last week, in the duel between the two teams for the Brazilian Championship.

“He spoke to me in the game against São Paulo and, yes, he really has their interest. I already make it clear that my desire is to stay here in Fortaleza. I will do everything possible and impossible to stay because I’m loving this club,” said the player.

Benevenuto made clear his desire to remain at Leão da Pici.

“I arrive at training happy, I go home calmly, because I have everything here. The people are sensational, the management here is not even talked about. There are not that many resources, but they teach how to manage a team“he declared.

The player, who belongs to Botafogo, was presented at Fortaleza in March this year.

With a link until the end of the season, Marcelo passed through the lower divisions of Resende before reaching Fogão’s base.