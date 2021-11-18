‘My work and my life do not allow me to be 100% vegan’, says Xuxa | Column Fabia Oliveira

This columnist suspects that one of our six readers is Xuxa Meneghel. That’s because, after we published that the presenter, despite being vegan, posed for a fashion editorial from a magazine with a Prada nappa glove, Rainha dos Baixinhos decided to explain herself in a fan-club publication. According to her, because of her work, she cannot be 100% vegan.

“My work and my life do not allow me to be 100% vegan. One day I will and I will be, therefore, it is extremely bad taste to talk about something that we are still far from achieving, a life without animal exploitation in all professions and in life. I leave my thanks to those who understood that I will not always do or use what I want, because I am ‘still’ an artist (and whoever is a real artist knows that)”, she wrote.

Xuxa also gave some advice: “And I leave the tip too, before criticizing, inform yourself. It’s ugly to talk about something you don’t know about,” the presenter said on Instagram, in a comment made in a fan club post. The column contacted the presenter’s advisors, who did not respond until the closing of this note.