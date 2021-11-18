National Museum announces discovery of new species of Brazilian dinosaur, Berthasaura leopoldinae | Rio de Janeiro

The UFRJ National Museum announced this Thursday (18th) the discovery of a new species of Brazilian dinosaur, Berthasaura Leopoldinae.

According to specialists, this was the most complete fossil of a dinosaur from the Cretaceous period ever found in Brazil.

The species, which lived in Brazil for an estimated period of between 70 and 80 million years ago, was named in honor of Bertha Lutz, a Brazilian researcher, the Empress Maria Leopoldina and the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school.

The reptile has unique features in its skull which make this discovery one of the main ones carried out in the field of paleontology in Brazil in recent years.

The species was found in a rural stretch of the municipality of Cruzeiro do Oeste, in Paraná, 530 kilometers from Curitiba. The place where he was found is known as the “Pterosaur Cemetery”.

According to the director of the National Museum, Alexandre Kellner, who participated in the excavations between 2011 and 2014, the level of conservation of the fossils impressed paleontologists.

“We have remains of the skull and jaw, spine, pectoral and pelvic girdle and forelimbs and hindquarters, which makes “Bertha” one of the most complete dinos ever found in the Brazilian Cretaceous period,” stated Kellner.

For specialist Luiz Carlos Weinschutz, from the University of Contestado, in Santa Catarina, the conditions in the region may have contributed to the process.

“This entire region was covered by a great desert. Possibly with vegetation around wetlands. These nearly inhospitable conditions may have been important to the spectacular fossilization.

He argues that the discovery is a possibility to understand what the interaction between dinosaur species was like in the Cretaceous period in Brazil.

“This new dinosaur allows us to understand these ancient ecosystems that existed in Brazil and their faunal components”, he analyzed.

Well-preserved fossils were important for the species' classification, according to specialists

The researchers’ attention was drawn to the fact that Berthasaura Leopoldinae was the first edentulous (toothless) species in South America. Because of this, questions arose about how the species fed, whether it was herbivorous or carnivorous.

“What would be the diet? We can hypothesize that she could have a different diet than most dinosaurs in her group. But it is not because the animal is edentulous that it cannot be able to eat meat”, pondered Geovane Alves de Souza, researcher and doctoral student at the National Museum.

“You opened up a range of questions. Now you have a totally different animal, which has never had teeth. It is precisely this type of questioning that this discovery will open. This is one of the five main discoveries that I have participated in in my life,” said Kellner.

Geovane also gave characteristics of the species from the fossil found.

“This species was around 1 meter long, no more than 80 centimeters tall. The weight has not yet been determined, but it would not exceed 8, 10 kg”, he concluded.

Complete bone scheme of Berthasaura Leopoldinae

Professor Marina Bento Soares, permanent advisor of the Geopaleontological Heritage (PPGeo) of the National Museum, explained which were the tributes in the species name: