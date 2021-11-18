Negative people can apply for loans of up to R$1,000 through Caixa Tem?

Caixa Econômica Federal is releasing the contracting of a loan with an amount of up to BRL 1 thousand for clients of the Caixa Tem application. The request for values ​​follows a calendar that was established according to the user’s month of birth.

According to Caixa, Caixa Tem customers can take out loans in amounts from R$300 to R$1 thousand, depending on their personal financial history and/or their business. The payment term is up to 24 months and the interest rate is 3.99% per month, regardless of the number of installments.

The box offers two types of loan, following the needs of Caixa Tem’s customers: the first, aimed at paying personal expenses, with free allocation; and the second, aimed at use in the application user’s business. The order is made exclusively online, through the application itself.

To apply for the loan, the customer must update their registration in the Caixa Tem application. Just click on the option “Update your registration”, which appears in the menu. With the update, the user will have a Digital Savings+ account. With this, he will have access to the ‘Crédito Caixa Tem’ option, where he will be able to make a simulation of values ​​and installments.

Citizens who want to become a Caixa Tem customer to apply for a loan must download the application for free (Android and iOS) and follow the same steps as in the registration update. After requesting the loan, Caixa carries out a credit analysis from the Caixa Tem customer.

Thus, citizens who have a negative name or who have any restrictions in credit protection agencies such as the SPC/Serasa they cannot contract the loan modalities offered by the bank.

Calendar for old customers do Caixa Have been born in:

January and February: 27/09;

March and April: 10/18;

May and June: 8/11;

July and August: 11/29;

September and October: 12/13;

November and December: 27/12.

Calendar for new clients do Caixa Have been born in: