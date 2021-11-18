Nelio discovers rotten to destroy Tonico; know which· TV news

Out of love for Dolores (Daphne Bozaski), Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will decide to turn against Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The advisor will discover that the boss knew about Solano López’s (Roberto Birindelli) plans to invade Brazil. The rotten person could destroy the deputy and put him in jail in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the bachelor will agree to participate in Pilar’s (Gabriela Medvedovski) set-up to screw up the villain’s life and get a free way to live his love with Dolores.

After the bastard goes to fight in the Paraguay War (1864-1870), Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) goes digging through the archives of the newspaper O Berro in search of something to incriminate the politician.

He will find a suspicious letter and read: “Following directions, I disseminated false information about Solano López’s actions. However, I have not yet received the agreed amount. I await an urgent response. HA.” “Who is HA?”, the good guy will question.

Afterwards, the boy will talk about his discovery with Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont): “I got a list of the nominees and saw that there was a man named Horácio Aioli. It can only be him. HA”.

“It was Tonico who pulled the strings for him to go and serve at the Asuncion embassy. What he did was to give false news to the authorities. Nobody in Brazil knew that Solano was planning to invade Mato Grosso. But Tonico knew,” Nélio will reveal .

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

