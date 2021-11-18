Netflix launches website that shows ranking of the most watched movies and series worldwide

After suffering a lot of criticism for releasing a somewhat dodgy top 10 in 2020, this year the Netflix did different and announced the launch of a new website called top10.netflix.

Also read: Did you know that it is possible to listen to the audio before sending it via WhatsApp?

On the website, every Tuesday the streaming platform will show the global numbers (in hours of viewing) of the contents present in its catalog of movies or TV shows. Counting starts on Monday and ends on Sunday of the following week.

The series will be divided by season. For example, we might find season 3 and season 4 of The Crown series in the same list. So the metrics will be counted individually. These lists should be divided into four global categories, namely: Films (English), Films (Non-English), TV (English) and TV (Non-English).

Although the launch of the site was only just now, the lists began to be assembled since the 28th of June this year.

The numbers displayed on the site are counted from the display of contents in nearly 100 countries, including Brazil. As explained by Netflix itself, the Top 10 serves as a base for subscribers who are looking for new titles to watch, thus, users can get a sense of the contents that are making success on the platform.

One title that has been very successful since the week of its release is Round 6, which has been occupying the number one spot on the list of foreign language series since then.

Meanwhile on the movie list, the feature-length Red Alert (starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson) is the current leader on the list (in original English language) with 148 million hours watched. On the other hand, in original films in other languages, the drama Yara is currently at number one with almost 18 million hours of viewing.