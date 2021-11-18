Netflix Releases Top 10 Weekly Most-Watched Movies & Series

The film Red alert and the first season of the soap opera Angel’s face were the audience leaders for Netflix in Brazil between the 8th and 14th of November. The list led by the two productions also marks the debut of a new website for the streaming service that will release, each week, the 10 most watched movies and series according to its new metric, which takes into account the total hours watched by subscribers.

In the case of movies, the list of the five most watched content by Brazilians is completed by One Match Surprise, Revenge & Punishment, 7 prisoners (the only national feature in the most viewed ranking) and 211: The Great Heist. Between the series, arcane appears in second place, followed by the second season of tuning, Carousel and, finally, the sixth year of the animated canine patrol.

The new website published by Netflix also displays some metrics that reveal the extent of the success of the listed productions. While the total hours watched does not appear on the Brazilian version of the page, the listing shows how long movies and series appear in the ranking. In the case of movies, Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe is the record holder, appearing for the third week in a row among the most watched by Brazilians in a list composed mainly of debuts, while Carousel is the longest among the series, at no less than 19 weeks, but closely followed by Chiquititas (17) and Polyana’s Adventures (14 for its first season).

In October, Netflix changed the way it calculates audience and engagement with its productions, changing the old method, which considered as “viewed” content displayed for more than two minutes on users’ screens. Now, the company takes into account the total hours consumed by subscribers.

The change still does not affect the way the audience is counted in Brazil, but, according to the company, this could lead to titles that appear more than once among the 10 most viewed, especially in the case of series, in which users may wish marathon old chapters at the arrival of a new season.

Check out the complete lists of the most viewed movies and series on Netflix between November 8th and 14th:

Series

Angel’s face (first season); arcane (first season); tuning (second season); Carousel; canine patrol (sixth season); Chiquititas; you (third season); Polyana’s Adventures (first season); Round 6 (first season); Maid.

Films

Red alert; One Match Surprise; Revenge & Punishment; 7 prisoners; 211: The Great Heist; Yara; Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe; Transformers 5: The Last Knight; Fake wife; 90 Minutes in Paradise.

The global ranking of most watched productions can also be checked on the Netflix website and, in large part, it shows that Brazilian tastes are in line with international ones. The film Red alert it also tops the world list, with more than 148.7 million hours watched, and is followed by One Match Surprise (58.5 million) and Revenge & Punishment (33 million). The list is separate from the features in a foreign language, where Italian Yara leads with 17.9 million today and is followed by Brazilian 7 prisoners (9.6 million) per of family claus, from Germany (4.4 million).

Between the series, victory for the third season of Narcos: Mexico for another week in first position, with 50.2 million hours watched. The show is followed by the first season of arcane (34.1 million) and the third of you (33.7 million). Among non-English speakers, Round 6 it has continued as the international leader for nine weeks, bringing in more than 42.7 million hours and is even one of the reasons why Netflix changed its metrics.

Korean dramas The King’s Affection and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, in their rookie seasons, complete the podium with 14.1 million and 13.8 million, respectively. Here, even, it’s worth the curiosity, since the first season of Angel’s face appears in fourth place, with 13.6 million.

Source: Netflix