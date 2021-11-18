New crypto crash? Understand why Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other cryptocurrencies are in decline today

Since the holiday, the crypto market has been in the red. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has risen from its historic high of $69,000 to $60,000. Ethereum, the second largest, hit a historic high of US$ 4.8 thousand and then dropped to a level of US$ 4.2 thousand.

The fall of the two giants brought down the rest of the market. Which raises the following question…

… is the year-end rally over? Why did bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fall?

US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package has enlivened traditional markets, with a $1 trillion budget earmarked for road construction, ports and infrastructure improvements. Nonetheless…

Under Biden’s plan, about $550 billion is expected to come from new legislation on digital assets in the United States. What ended up weighing on bitcoin today, the price of ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

The details of the tax proposal there still need the approval of the US Treasury, headed by Janet Yellen, but some points presented already displease the market. Understand in the next slides.

Miners and traders would be treated like cryptocurrency brokers, similar to investment advisers in the traditional market. In other words, they would need to provide more information about cryptographic transactions and identification, which would go against the network’s principle of anonymity.

Below we explain how the bitcoin blockchain shows the effects of the current market downturn.

Are we facing a new crypto crash?

After plummeting about 50% from the beginning of the semester until last month, bitcoin hit highs and renewed historic highs. Now, however, nothing indicates that the widespread crash of the crypto world will repeat the current crash we have witnessed.

According to data taken directly from the bitcoin blockchain today, the current news may have a limited effect on the market. the increase of users and new resources available on the network show that this moment is only one of strong readjustment.

Furthermore, the new Taproot update should bring a new lease of life to the market in the coming months, allowing the development of new projects within the bitcoin blockchain.

The legislation must be discussed with market entities and may loosen some stricter rules. Crypto investors themselves are in favor of regulation, as long as it is adequate to the specific needs and requirements of the world of cryptocurrencies.

