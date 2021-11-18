New ‘Ghostbusters’ hits home with a heart fueled by pure nostalgia – 11/18/2021

“Ghostbusters – Beyond” could be a 1980s movie. It brings Amblin’s style of youth adventure, with a story that balances scares and laughs, a strong emotional connection and “kids next door” style characters. He has a certain ingenuity and curiosity that translates into his ability to get into trouble. The supernatural touch is the icing on the cake.

It could be, even more so it isn’t! Jason Reitman’s film, a belated sequel to “The Ghostbusters,” is a product steeped in the new century. He’s so much better for that very reason. What would have been a convention three decades ago is now nostalgia. What would be a cliché today has become a reference. It is a story that uses its legacy as a narrative tool and the past as a foundation, not a crutch.

Legacy and family are the frame that support the story conceived by Jason, who is the son of Ivan Reitman, director of the original adventure. It is curious to observe someone who not only lived behind the scenes of the production in 1984, but also experienced the phenomenon that accompanied the release of “The Ghostbusters”, drawing a plot so far from its starting point.

Paul Rudd holds a piece of nostalgia Image: Sony

Perhaps this deconstruction was even necessary so that the new film could leave the shadow of its predecessor, even if the plot original survives on this reread. Thus, the spikes of New York give way to a small rural town in the state of Oklahoma. That’s where Callie (Carrie Coon), a single mother, must move with her two children, teenager Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and precocious Phoebe (Mckeena Grace).

The emphasis here is on “need”. Like the protagonists of the 1984 adventure, the trio is broke, their only possession being the farm left by Callie’s late father. The uncomfortable situation (the place is falling apart) becomes sinister with strange events that shake the peace in the city. That’s when Phoebe discovers that her grandfather was Egon Spengler, one of the original ghost hunters, and that the family’s arrival may not have been so random.

One of the coolest elements of “Ghostbusters – Beyond” is that the film doesn’t hide the events of its two predecessors (the reboot 2016, anchored by Kristen Wigg and Melissa McCarthy, is not even mentioned). In other words, people, especially one of Phoebe’s teachers, Chad (Paul Rudd), remember that New York was attacked twice by ghosts, and that one day the apparitions just didn’t show up anymore.

This connection with the past is the key to the plot of the new film, which has the nostalgia factor (look at it there) so that the audience remembers names, creatures and situations presented over three decades ago.

Which isn’t exactly a difficult task. “The Ghostbusters” is one of the rare movies that manages to capture lightning in a bottle, a perfect combination of cool story, sharp cast and a director who knew exactly what tone to print. The result was a film that packs different generations together, testament to the longevity of a brand that has remained evident, sometimes by leaps, across different media.

Finn Wolfhard gives a deal to the legendary Ecto-1 Image: Sony

Recovering the series for the cinema seemed a matter of honor for Ivan Reitman, who after the second film, in 1989, stopped the development of a third part when Harold Ramis, script writer and precisely Egon’s interpreter, became ill and ascended to another plan in 2014, at 69 years old. By producing this “Further Beyond” with his son at the helm, he comes full circle and rejuvenates the brand, finally reinvigorated as intellectual property.

For this, Jason Reitman, who wrote the script with four hands with Gil Kenan (director of “The Monster House”), created an adventure with the face of his time. It is curious that “Stranger Things”, a series that feeds precisely on the fantastic atmosphere created in the 1980s by “The Ghostbusters”, is in turn the influence in the tone and balance of emotion, scares and humor in the new film – Finn Wolfhard is not randomly cast.

The show, however, is actually by McKeena Grace. Phoebe inherited not only her grandfather’s stoic personality, but also her natural ability for science and the wit to understand, after all, what is happening in the middle of Oklahoma and how it connects with events that took place in New York decades earlier. The script therefore mirrors plot points from the 1984 film, not only as a narrative lever, but also to remind us that demonic dogs are a treat.

Because every movie needs cute minions to call it’s own Image: Sony

There is in “Ghostbusters – Beyond” a belly or two. Some characters too quickly accept that ghosts and other apparitions are part of everyday life, and some characters, especially Lucky (Celeste O’Connor), the daughter of the police chief, who would benefit from a few more scenes to better unfold her personality and their role in the plot.

They are minimal hiccups, offset by the emotional tsunami of a film that, on paper, had everything to stay in place. Like his father in 1984, Jason Reitman spearheaded an action between friends and achieved, with “Ghostbusters – Beyond,” a worthy sequel to one of the most beloved films in cinema history. It’s quite an achievement.