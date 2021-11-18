New Honda CB 250F Twister 2022 arrives in December for R$17,190

The cheapest bike in Honda’s CB line of sports without fairings, the 250F Twister is one of the company’s best-selling bikes. This means that it is also the best seller in its category. Now, the brand has announced the launch of the 2022 line of its model, with some changes.

The Honda CB 250F Twister 2022 will start arriving at the brand’s Brazilian stores in December. It will continue to be offered in two configuration options. A cheaper one with two-wheel disc brakes with combined drive (CBS), costing R$17,190. The more expensive version has an ABS system as standard and will be sold for R$ 17,990 in matte gray and R$ 18,290 in red paint.

The novelty is due to the introduction of a new paint job for the CB 250F Twister 2022 CBS, mixing white with pearlescent blue. The configuration with ABS brakes is still available in two options: matte gray or red. The three also gained new graphics, which are more evident on the tank where the inscription “250” is more prominent.

Otherwise, the Honda CB 250F Twister 2022 follows the same bike since its launch, without changes. Its heart is a 249.5 cm³ flex, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with four valves and electronic injection power. It delivers up to 22.6 horsepower and 2.28 kgfm of torque when fueled with ethanol.

One of the main differentials of the bike in its category, where it competes directly with the Yamaha FZ25 Fazer 250, is the use of a six-speed mechanical gearbox. The final transmission is by chain. The bike also features a digital instrument panel with tachometer and fuel gauge.

Honda declares a dry weight of 137 kg for the CB 250F Twister 2022. Wheels are 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends. At the front, the tire measures 110/70, while the rear is 140/70. The telescopic fork front suspension has 130 mm of travel, while the rear monoshock has 108 mm. Also aimed at beginner riders, the bike’s seat is 784 mm high from the ground.