new return mechanism started; see how it works

Since the last 16th, Pix started to have the Special Return Mechanism. In short, it seeks to facilitate the reversal of values ​​if a suspected operational failure or fraud is found. And so, this novelty joins other security measures of the instant transfer system.

You’ll likely like it too:

Pix is ​​an absolute success and already surpasses 100 million users

Will Banco N26 Brasil beat Nubank, Banco Inter and C6 Bank?

Pix: New Return Mechanism Has Started

The Central Bank’s intention is for the amount to be returned by the institution in which the recipient maintains an account, either willingly or through a request from the institution with which the payer has an account. There is already a similar mechanism in Pix, but it only works if the receiver encounters an error.

With this Pix novelty, only in cases of “founded suspicion of fraud” or operational failures should the value be refunded. In the event of a mistaken transfer, the amount can only be reversed by the receiving user. In addition, the user who earns amounts unduly, whether through fraud or an operational failure, must be notified of the debit to the account and the transaction will appear in the transaction statement.

In this way, the new Pix engine is yet another protection tool for system users. Before its launch, the Central Bank had already set a limit of R$1,000 for purchases made during the night period. Financial institutions should also offer customers the chance to choose different transaction limits for day and night. Pix’s security measures occurred due to the increase in the number of cases of lightning kidnappings.

Security measures adopted

In short, there are two new security measures available for Pix:

Precautionary Block: the measure allows the bank, which has the user’s account, to prevent preventively blocking the resources for up to 72 hours in situations of suspected fraud.

the measure allows the bank, which has the user’s account, to prevent preventively blocking the resources for up to 72 hours in situations of suspected fraud. Notice of infringement: it is no longer optional and becomes mandatory. The mechanism is intended to enable banks to register a marking in the PIX key, in the CPF/CNPJ of the user and in the account number when there is a “founded suspicion of fraud”.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Leonidas Santana / Shutterstock.com