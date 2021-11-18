New Zealand: Bodies found 11 years after mine explosion – News

Police announced on Tuesday (17) that they had located, for the first time, human remains at the Pike River coal mine in New Zealand, more than a decade after one of the worst accidents at work in the country’s history. In November 2010, the buildup of flammable methane gas at the site triggered a massive explosion and 29 workers were eventually killed.

Police said what was left of the bodies was removed at the end of last week during drilling efforts deep in the area, and whose remains are still unknown. An investigation with forensic experts is underway to confirm the identities.

At the time of the accident, the explosions continued for days after the initial disaster, and security concerns plagued the site for years, leading to doubts whether the bodies would ever be found. For Anna Osborne, widow of one of the victims and representative of Stand with Pike, a support group representing families affected by the tragedy, the discovery “was an incredibly emotional day.”

“The families saw the images of the mine project and what we saw is starting to give real clarity to what happened there,” he said. Detective Superintendent Peter Read said the images would not be released publicly.

After the explosion, the New Zealand Department of Labor filed 12 charges against Peter Whittall, former chief executive of Pike River Coal, for not taking all possible steps to prevent the tragedy — but in 2013 authorities dropped the case. against Whittall as it was unlikely to succeed. In 2017, New Zealand’s Supreme Court ruled that dropping the charges was illegal, but the case never went ahead.

The former president and other heads of the mine agreed to pay compensation to the families in the amount of New Zealand dollars 3.41 million (BRL 13.1 million), but the money was never accepted by the family members. They condemned the decision and called the reward “blood money”.

