Newspaper reveals how PSG received news about Neymar’s new injury and points out the club’s plans

Neymar suffered a muscle injury during training for the Brazilian team and lost Tite’s team against Argentina, in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

According to the newspaper le Parisien, O PSG it received “no big worry” the news that Neymar suffered a new muscle injury in training at Brazilian Team, last Monday – the injury even took him out of the match between Brazil and Argentina, on Tuesday, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

According to the vehicle, the Paris medical department spoke with doctors in Brazil and has already made an initial control of the situation, becoming more relaxed about the seriousness of the injury.

PSG returns to the field for the French Championship on Saturday (20), at 1 pm (GMT), against Nantes

Neymar returned to France this Wednesday, and will now undergo additional tests to find out the intensity of the injury on his left thigh.

According to the newspaper, “PSG’s fatigue has been in regular contact with the team’s professionals in the last few hours, and Neymar himself was quite optimistic with a quick recovery“.

Neymar during a game between Brazil and Colombia, for the World Cup qualifiers EFE/Sebastião Moreira

The Brazilian must be spared in the match against the Nantes, this Saturday, by the French Championship, as well as several others called up, such as Messi, Di María, Paredes and Marquinhos.

However, PSG is preparing its shirt 10 for next week’s duel for the Champions League, against Manchester City, in England.

It is worth remembering that, recently, Ney was out of a duel against the RB Leipzig, by the Champions League, also due to a muscle injury.

In the current season, the player has 3 goals and 3 assists in 11 matches for Paris.