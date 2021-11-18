NGO finds boat with ten bodies of immigrants in the Mediterranean Sea

MILAN – Ten people were found dead in an overcrowded wooden boat along with 99 survivors in the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday. The vessel had departed from Libya, in Africa, towards Italy, in Europe.

Invaders: American tourists are fined when entering the Coliseum to drink beer

The boat transported refugees and immigrants who wanted to reach the European continent. The survivors were rescued with the help of Doctors Without Borders.

The NGO said the victims died of suffocation when the overcrowded boat stayed at sea for more than 13 hours. The entity made the rescue after receiving a distress call.

‘The Boss’: Mexican army arrests wife of El Mencho, the country’s most wanted drug trafficker

Doctors Without Borders lamented the deaths, considered “avoidable, like the other 1,225 who lost their lives” this year alone as they crossed the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe.

The rescue was carried out by means of the humanitarian ship Geo Barents, operated by Médecins Sans Frontières. According to the ANSA news agency, the NGO ship now has 186 migrants on board – the youngest just 10 months old – and is awaiting authorization to dock somewhere safe.