Nino attributes Fluminense’s defeat against Juventude to “detail”, but admits: “We need to improve” | Rio de Janeiro

After winning against Palmeiras at Maracanã, Fluminense went to Rio Grande do Sul to face Juventude, on a cold and foggy night. The hosts won the match 1-0, this Wednesday, at Alfredo Jaconi. The goal of the match was scored by defender Vitor Mendes in the 17th minute of the first half. In an interview on the way out, defender Nino, captain of the team, declared that the match was decided in detail, and recognized the need for evolution.
Nino gives an interview on the way out of the field, in the duel against Juventude for the Brazilian Championship — Photo: Reproduction
– It’s very difficult to play here. It’s the third time I’ve played here, I played twice for Serie B. The game is always like this, a war. It is always decided on the details. All games I played here were 1-0, and detail decided for them. We know that we need to improve, but we remain firm in pursuit of our goal.
The other two times the tricolor defender faced Juventude at Alfredo Jaconi was with Criciúma’s shirt. Both matches ended with the minimum score. The first match was in 2017, for the fifth round of Serie B. Youth’s winning goal was scored by Vinícius. The following year, for the 25th round, the story was different. Criciúma won 1-0, with a goal by Vitor Feijão.
With the defeat, Marcão’s team remains with 45 points, in eighth place. Fluminense returns to the field to face América-MG next Sunday (21), at 17:00 (GMT), at Maracanã. Premiere will broadcast the match.
