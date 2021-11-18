No servings per day – Época Negócios

+



I grew up in a house that just had some kind of alcoholic beverage – in general, beer or bottled wine – at Christmas. My parents were never a drinker, I think because of habit and also because money was always tight. Currently, my husband and I have drinks here at home, of various types, but we prefer wine for weekend meals. I started to understand a little bit about alcohol abuse when I interviewed, some 20 years ago, the specialist Arthur Guerra, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine at USP, for a report I wrote. At the time, I registered the warning that alcoholism is about quantity and regularity and that even people who are “resistant” to the effects will suffer the harmful effects of alcohol on the body. It acts democratically and silently on the heart, liver and brain, among other organs, in everyone who drinks.

I am telling this because I have just read the doctoral thesis by psychologist Tassiane Cristine de Paula, from the Escola Paulista de Medicina, linked to Unifesp, showing that today Brazil has two million people between 60 and 70 years of age exaggerating their consumption of alcohol – and the most educated (over 9 years of study) form the largest part of the group. According to statements Tassiane gave to the newspaper The State of São Paulo, this is already a public health problem. How to know how much is excess? It separates drinkers into two groups: high-risk drinking and heavy drinking. In the first group are women who drink more than one dose and men who drink more than two drinks a day. In the second group are women who consume more than 4 doses and men who consume more than five in a two-hour period.

“The aging of the population is happening quickly. With the increase in life expectancy, behaviors that used to be a concern in younger people, such as alcohol consumption, are becoming more common among the elderly”, writes Tassiane in the introduction to the thesis. The psychologist recalls that hypertension, cholesterol and diabetes account for 70% of the causes of death in Brazil. And that these chronic diseases have common and preventable risk factors: smoking, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet and alcoholic beverages. The problem is aggravated with the population of 60+, according to her, because the consumption of alcohol among the elderly is underreported because they often drink alone at home, without witnesses. And the consequences are masked by the presence of symptoms normal to the aging process, such as memory difficulties, social problems and mental health.

And is the daily dose of wine still good for your health? I am sorry to say that there is no longer any consensus among researchers about this. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), an organization that supports research related to the subject, in the United States, defends zero alcohol consumption and emphasizes that chronic excessive use can damage the body. A recent survey by German professor Ulrich John of the University of Greifswald has added another piece to the growing evidence that even low consumption is bad for your health. According to him, “there is no reason to recommend the consumption of alcohol in the belief that health benefits will be obtained”. If there are no benefits, is there any way to minimize the risks? The German professor recommends that adults stay within the low-risk consumption: one dose a day for women and two for men. Did you find little? So maybe it’s time to see your doctor.

*Maria Tereza Gomes is a journalist, master in business administration from FEA-USP, CEO of Jabuticaba Conteúdo and mediator of the podcast “Mulheres de 50”