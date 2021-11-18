Nota do Milhão: São Paulo City Hall’s invoice issuance system is down | São Paulo

O São Paulo City Hall’s invoice issuance system is off the air this Wednesday (17) . On social networks, dozens of users of Million Bill complained about the problem, as around 1.3 million service providers need to issue the documents in order to prove it.

Consumers who use any service in the capital can request the note at establishments and, later, use IPTU discount credits (Imposto Predial and Territorial Urbano).

According to the Municipal Department of Finance, the note is issued for activities such as “parking lots, gyms, private schools, laundries, day care centers, schools, colleges, language courses, construction companies, appliance repair, hairdressers, hotels and motels, mechanical workshops , surveillance and cleaning companies, among others”.

According to reports on Twitter, the platform’s reinstatement announcement is constantly updated with the message that the return will take place within the next hour after access.

In a note, the municipal executive informed that, “during the weekend and holidays (13 to 15/11) there was maintenance to update several systems of the Secretariat. On Tuesday (11/16) the instability in the environment of the Electronic Service Invoice was verified, a situation that persists on this Wednesday (11/17)” and that “the technicians of the company responsible for hosting the invoice system of electronic service, as well as the technicians of the company that owns the technology of its database, continue working so that the billing system is stabilized as soon as possible”.

Also according to the city hall, “despite any operational inconvenience that the problem of system instability may cause service providers, the Municipal Treasury Department emphasizes that taxpayers have a period of ten days to issue the invoice, so they will be able to do so. when standardizing access”.

Some people said that the site is with the compromised operation since last Saturday (13):

“Hello, City Hall of São Paulo! Site to issue invoices since Saturday is offline. Unbelievable”, complained Christiano Lamardo.

“São Paulo doesn’t have a day of peace. Let’s put IT to work because the city that doesn’t stop can’t stay without issuing an invoice for even one day” pointed out Jessica Alves.

On Twitter, musician Lucas Silveira, lead singer of the band Fresno, also expressed dissatisfaction with the system’s failure:

While the Nota do Milhão program is part of the Municipality of São Paulo, the Nota Fiscal Paulista belongs to the Government of the State of São Paulo and is issued by commercial establishments in operations in which the ICMS (Tax on Transactions relating to the Circulation of Goods and on Provision of Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services).

See how to redeem credits from the São Paulo Invoice

Consumers who have amounts available for redemption of the Nota Fiscal Paulista and do not do so within 12 months will have the credit automatically cancelled. Values ​​remain available for one year and can be used at any time within that period. The minimum transfer fee is R$0.99.

Access the website of the State Department of Finance and Planning (Click here) or the official application of Nota Fiscal Paulista for a tablet or cell phone.

In the upper left corner, consumer data will be available, such as “CPF”, “user”, “balance available for withdrawal” and “last access”. In the center, a message about the change in the redemption period will appear. After reading the content, click on “Continue“.

Select the period in which the Paulista Invoices that you wish to check were issued, fill in the field “I am not a robot” and click on “Query“.

The history of Paulista Invoices issued in the consumer’s CPF in the previously selected period will appear on the screen. Click in “use credits“.

Choose the format in which you want to receive the amount or choose to use the amount in the settlement or deduction of IPVA. It is worth remembering that October is the only period of the year in which consumers can use their credits to pay off or deduct IPVA.

Enter the required data for the amount to be redeemed and click on “Confirm“.

Check the data entered and, if everything is ok, click on “Transfer”. If there are any errors, click “Correct Data” and go back to step 6.

The credit redemption request has been completed, and the user will receive the amount in the indicated account within 20 days.

Tip: write down the “operation control number” which will be available in the message.