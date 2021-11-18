Nubank launches new loan with vehicle guarantee

The digital bank Nubank announced last Tuesday (16), that it will offer loans with vehicle guarantee directly through its application, in partnership with Creditas. The rates promised by fintech are more advantageous, have longer payment terms and higher values ​​available for hiring, compared to the market average for this type of service.

This partnership between Nubank and Creditas took place in September this year. At the time, fintech said its goal was to expand its credit options. Now, any Nubank customer can access this new credit modality directly from the digital bank’s app.

According to fintech, the partnership guarantees loans with small installments, lower interest rates and also with the possibility for the customer to receive credit of up to 90% of the vehicle’s value. The digital bank also promises cashback of 1% of the value obtained to customers who close the contract through the application.

According to data published by Creditas, this type of credit with guarantee registered a growth of 312.9% in the last quarter, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Understand how to access the service in the Nubank app:

Search on the main screen of the Nubank app for the “Take Borrow” button. The service can also be found in the “Loans” section.

Soon after, the customer will be directed to the screen that explains how this loan modality works. At the bottom of the page, click on the “Simulate loan” option.

From then on, the contracting will be continued, it is important to emphasize that the client can make the contract through the digital bank application or the Creditas website. The redirect should happen automatically. If the customer does not have the Creditas app, Nubank will request the download.

The loan novelty is gradually being released to fintech customers. As of today, some users should already be able to access the new service model. However, this service will only be available to all account holders within a few weeks.